Raees: How Shah Rukh Khan And Team Will Celebrate Box Office Success

On Monday, Team Raees will let their hair down at the celebrations without any trace of alcohol, which can be seen as a contrast as the film itself is based on liquor bootlegging in the dry state of Gujarat. Shah Rukh features as a powerful liquor baron in Raees and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stars as his wife. This is Mahira Khan's debut Bollywood film. Raees tracks Raees Alam's perilous-yet-relished journey from a liquor baron to a politician. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is cast as a cop who attempts to put an end to Raees' illegal activities in the state, and finally brings Raees down. Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub features as Raees' accomplice in the film.
Raeesclashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil On Wednesday and continues to stay ahead at the box office race with its 'excellent' collection figures. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh kept us updated with a day-wise break-up of Raees' box office score.
#Raees is EXCELLENT... Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: Rs 75.44 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2017
#Raees records HUGE biz in UAE-GCC... 4-day total stands at $ 3 million [Rs 20.43 cr] in UAE-GCC alone. Zabardast!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Shah Rukh shrugs off his defining starry mannerisms, embraces physical attributes and accessories designed to convey an air of to-hell-with-the-world insouciance, and becomes an effective anchor for a film that hinges overly on his box office clout to carry it across the finishing line. Raees has passages that might feel a touch ponderous to those seeking tauter twists and turns, but overall the plot rings true all the way through."
Raees is co-produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment and directed by Rahul Dholakia, who is also from Gujarat. Raees also features Sunny Leone in a special song Laila O Laila, which is a reprised version of Zeenat Aman's hit song from 1980 film Qurbani.