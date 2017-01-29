Advertisement
Raees: How Shah Rukh Khan And Team Will Celebrate Box Office Success

Raees: Team Raees and the Shah Rukh Khan are all set to celebrate the worldwide success of the film on January 30, which coincides with the death anniversary of visionary Mahatma Gandhi

  | January 29, 2017 20:27 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan in a still from the film

Shah Rukh Khan's gangster drama Raees is currently basking in the glory of its box office success both back home and at international theatres. Raees has raked in a whopping sum of Rs 75.44 crores, with collection figures for the fourth day being Rs 15.61 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Team Raees and the 51-year-old actor are all set to celebrate the worldwide success of the film on January 30, which coincides with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi ji, a prominent leader of the Indian Independence Movement during British-ruled India, is fondly known as Bapu. Bapu, who was born and raised in Gujarat, also led protests against alcoholism during the 1920s. Gandhi Jayanti and the death anniversary of Gandhi ji are observed as dry days in India.

On Monday, Team Raees will let their hair down at the celebrations without any trace of alcohol, which can be seen as a contrast as the film itself is based on liquor bootlegging in the dry state of Gujarat. Shah Rukh features as a powerful liquor baron in Raees and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stars as his wife. This is Mahira Khan's debut Bollywood film. Raees tracks Raees Alam's perilous-yet-relished journey from a liquor baron to a politician. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is cast as a cop who attempts to put an end to Raees' illegal activities in the state, and finally brings Raees down. Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub features as Raees' accomplice in the film.

Raeesclashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil On Wednesday and continues to stay ahead at the box office race with its 'excellent' collection figures. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh kept us updated with a day-wise break-up of Raees' box office score.
 
 

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Shah Rukh shrugs off his defining starry mannerisms, embraces physical attributes and accessories designed to convey an air of to-hell-with-the-world insouciance, and becomes an effective anchor for a film that hinges overly on his box office clout to carry it across the finishing line. Raees has passages that might feel a touch ponderous to those seeking tauter twists and turns, but overall the plot rings true all the way through."

Raees is co-produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment and directed by Rahul Dholakia, who is also from Gujarat. Raees also features Sunny Leone in a special song Laila O Laila, which is a reprised version of Zeenat Aman's hit song from 1980 film Qurbani.
 

