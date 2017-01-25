Raees Review: Shah Rukh Khan And Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Take A Bow, Says Twitter

All the best @TheMahiraKhan for #Raees. May you shine.? Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 24, 2017
@Nawazuddin_S bhai what a brilliant performance in #Raees you're a genius sir. You're already an all time great actor of Indian cinema? kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 25, 2017
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's review of the film is being derided by some quarters because he's given both Raees and Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil four stars. Nevertheless, this is his verdict:
Enjoyed #Raees!! @iamsrk all the way!! And at his best!! @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid , Bole toh Paisa vasool bhai!!? Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) January 24, 2017
#Raees = SURE-SHOT HIT... SRK and Nawazuddin are the lifeline... A must must watch!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2017
Meanwhile, some on Twitter were live tweeting from the theatre while others were unhappy about having missed the first show. Raees was described in phrases like "Clap worthy dialogues" and a movie with "tremendous climax." Nawazuddin, who stars as a police officer, was also widely hailed on Twitter.
#Raees outstanding craze about raees ,sure shot blockbuster,srk to cha gaya ji......? Harshal Mahire (@HarshalMahire) January 25, 2017
#Raees is getting blockbuster reviews from early morning shows, wow? Raees Rahul (@ItsMeTheRahul) January 25, 2017
So shirtless entry @iamsrk Already dead! #Raees? Miss Sassy. (@SRKsHeartAvani) January 25, 2017
#Raees all songs are very good something deferent and very nice song all @iamsrk work very well in the movie specially #Gujarati style? aahil kumar (@AahilKumar) January 25, 2017
#Raees is high on action, dialoguebaazi and entertainment. Don't miss it for anything. @iamsrk is in top form, @Nawazuddin_S take a bow!? FDFS RAEES (@Mohammadshadan9) January 25, 2017
#Raees = Outstanding acting by SRK Clap worthy dialogues tremendous climax Superb music. A must must watch movie? NOOR KHAN (@Noor96KHAN) January 25, 2017
#Raees will surely be d first hit of 2017! #LoRaeesAaGaya! #RaeesDay? Namjesh Gumja (@NamjeshG) January 25, 2017
Although it's always a pleasure to see what @Nawazuddin_S brings to each new character he plays #Raees? chhavi mittal (@chhavihussein) January 25, 2017
All The Vry Best To #Raees? #Mahesh23 (@prince_abhimani) January 25, 2017
Never missed FDFS of any @iamsrk movie from 2006 (from DON to FAN) and my record will break today. Can't catch the morning show #Raees? Prashu (@OhMyKalyan) January 25, 2017
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is set in Gujarat and centres on a liquor baron, Raees Alam, who operates with an undaunted spirit. Raees marks the Bollywood debut of Mahira Khan, the Pakistani star. Mahira features as Raees Alam's wife in the film. Sunny Leone features in a special song Laila O Laila, which is a reprised version of Zeenat Aman's hit song from Qurbani.
Raeesclashes with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office today.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen in last year's Fan and his next project is Aanand L Rai's film in which he'll reportedly be seen as a dwarf. He also has Imtiaz Ali's film with Anushka Sharma lined up to be released on August 11.