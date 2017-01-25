Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Raees Review: Shah Rukh Khan And Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Take A Bow, Says Twitter

Raees Review: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has been praised on Twitter by director Kunal Kohli and others

  | January 25, 2017 08:51 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Raees Review: Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the film

Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited movie, Raees, is out today and cine-goers who watched the first shows of the film simply cannot keep calm on Twitter. "Raees is a sure shot blockbuster," says a tweet while another confirms that "Raees is high on action." The general verdict on Twitter is "Raees will surely be the first hit of 2017." Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues from Bollywood, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker could not stop raving about Raees. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "Raees = sure shot hit, Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are the lifeline. A must, must watch!" There was also a shout out for Pakistani star Mahira Khan from Shah Rukh's Dear Zindagi co-star Ali Zafar, who wished his compatriot the very best.
 
 


  Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's review of the film is being derided by some quarters because he's given both Raees and Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil four stars. Nevertheless, this is his verdict:

Meanwhile, some on Twitter were live tweeting from the theatre while others were unhappy about having missed the first show. Raees was described in phrases like "Clap worthy dialogues" and a movie with "tremendous climax." Nawazuddin, who stars as a police officer, was also widely hailed on Twitter.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is set in Gujarat and centres on a liquor baron, Raees Alam, who operates with an undaunted spirit. Raees marks the Bollywood debut of Mahira Khan, the Pakistani star. Mahira features as Raees Alam's wife in the film. Sunny Leone features in a special song Laila O Laila, which is a reprised version of Zeenat Aman's hit song from Qurbani.

Raeesclashes with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office today.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in last year's Fan and his next project is Aanand L Rai's film in which he'll reportedly be seen as a dwarf. He also has Imtiaz Ali's film with Anushka Sharma lined up to be released on August 11.
 

Highlights

  • '#Raees will surely be the first hit of 2017,' read a tweet
  • 'Mahira Khan, may you shine,' tweeted Ali Zafar
  • 'Outstanding acting by Shah Rukh Khan,' read another tweet
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement