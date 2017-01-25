Raees Review: Shah Rukh Khan And Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Take A Bow, Says Twitter

All the best @TheMahiraKhan for #Raees. May you shine. ? Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 24, 2017

@Nawazuddin_S bhai what a brilliant performance in #Raees you're a genius sir. You're already an all time great actor of Indian cinema ? kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 25, 2017

#Raees = SURE-SHOT HIT... SRK and Nawazuddin are the lifeline... A must must watch! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2017

#Raees outstanding craze about raees ,sure shot blockbuster,srk to cha gaya ji...... ? Harshal Mahire (@HarshalMahire) January 25, 2017

#Raees is getting blockbuster reviews from early morning shows, wow ? Raees Rahul (@ItsMeTheRahul) January 25, 2017

#Raees all songs are very good something deferent and very nice song all @iamsrk work very well in the movie specially #Gujarati style ? aahil kumar (@AahilKumar) January 25, 2017

#Raees is high on action, dialoguebaazi and entertainment. Don't miss it for anything. @iamsrk is in top form, @Nawazuddin_S take a bow! ? FDFS RAEES (@Mohammadshadan9) January 25, 2017

#Raees = Outstanding acting by SRK Clap worthy dialogues tremendous climax Superb music. A must must watch movie ? NOOR KHAN (@Noor96KHAN) January 25, 2017

Although it's always a pleasure to see what @Nawazuddin_S brings to each new character he plays #Raees ? chhavi mittal (@chhavihussein) January 25, 2017

All The Vry Best To #Raees ? #Mahesh23 (@prince_abhimani) January 25, 2017

Never missed FDFS of any @iamsrk movie from 2006 (from DON to FAN) and my record will break today. Can't catch the morning show #Raees ? Prashu (@OhMyKalyan) January 25, 2017