Ranbir Kapoor Or Sanjay Dutt? Can't Tell Them Apart In New Pics From Sets

Ranbir was photographed while shooting on the balcony of glass railed building in Mumbai.
Here are more pictures from the shoot, the close-ups of which have been shared on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Twitter is filled with praises for Ranbir's new look:
Here are pictures of Ranbir looking like a younger Sanjay Dutt, which went viral:
Ranbir Kapoor recently provided an update of sorts on the film's progress, saying that sixty percent of the film has been shot already and is about to be wrapped soon, reported IANS. Ranbir Kapoor, 34, has put on some noticeable 13 kilos to play the protagonist in Sanjay Dutt's biopic and says he plans to shed his extra kilos for the remaining portions of the film. "It has been an inspiring journey for me to be playing Sanjay Dutt for the silver screen. I have never put on so much weight before and now plan to reduce some weight for the next phase of shooting," IANS quoted Ranbir as saying.
The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of the actor's friend. Meanwhile, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Anurag basu-directed Jagga Jasoos while Sanjay Dutt is shooting for Bhoomi, his comeback film.