Ranbir Kapoor Or Sanjay Dutt? Can't Tell Them Apart In New Pics From Sets

"Such an amazing transformation of Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt. No difference at all!" wrote a Twitter user

  | April 12, 2017 20:00 IST (New Delhi)
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt on sets (courtesy: RanbirKapoorFC)

Highlights

  • Ranbir sports a bearded look in the pics
  • Ranbir was spotted shooting in Mumbai
  • Ranbir put on 13 kilos with to play Sanjay Dutt
So far we had been hearing how Ranbir Kapoor has prepped to play Sanjay Dutt in the Khalnayak actor's biopic with occasional glimpses of a comparatively bulked-up Ranbir from the sets of the film. On Wednesday, new pics of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt have been shared on social media and we just can't keep calm. Is that Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt? Well, there's a lot of difficulty in actually figuring out the difference. Twitter is also in the same dilemma and says Ranbir Kapoor's transformation is "super impressive." "Such an amazing transformation of Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt. No difference at all!" wrote a user. Dressed in a blue shirt, Ranbir sports a salt-and-pepper beard, exactly like the 57-year-old actor. He also features with a red tika and Sanjay Dutt's signature moustache in the pictures.

Ranbir was photographed while shooting on the balcony of glass railed building in Mumbai.
 

Here are more pictures from the shoot, the close-ups of which have been shared on Twitter.
ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt on sets of the biopic

ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt on sets of the biopic


Meanwhile, Twitter is filled with praises for Ranbir's new look:
 
 
 
 

Here are pictures of Ranbir looking like a younger Sanjay Dutt, which went viral:
 

Ranbir Kapoor recently provided an update of sorts on the film's progress, saying that sixty percent of the film has been shot already and is about to be wrapped soon, reported IANS. Ranbir Kapoor, 34, has put on some noticeable 13 kilos to play the protagonist in Sanjay Dutt's biopic and says he plans to shed his extra kilos for the remaining portions of the film. "It has been an inspiring journey for me to be playing Sanjay Dutt for the silver screen. I have never put on so much weight before and now plan to reduce some weight for the next phase of shooting," IANS quoted Ranbir as saying.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of the actor's friend. Meanwhile, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Anurag basu-directed Jagga Jasoos while Sanjay Dutt is shooting for Bhoomi, his comeback film.
 

 

