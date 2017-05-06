Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Aditi Rao Hydari Is A 'Big Fan' Of This Actor

Of the film, Aditi told IANS, "First of all it's Raju Hirani sir's film, he is just amazing. His scripts are amazing, he directs amazingly. Sanjay Dutt is very honest with his own story. He (Hirani) will tell you some amazing stories which will leave you awestruck. He says it in such an amazing way."
Aditi also features in Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt's comeback film. She plays the PK actor's daughter in the film. Bhoomi releases on September 22.
Last month, Ranbir's pictures (bearing an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt) from the sets of the film was leaked.
Aditi Rao Hydari will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati. On the recent attack on the film's sets, Aditi told IANS, "I just hope and pray that no difficulties are faced because I really believe that Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is somebody we should be proud of, and we shouldn't curb his voice." Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.
(With IANS inputs)