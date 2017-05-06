Advertisement
Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Aditi Rao Hydari Is A 'Big Fan' Of This Actor

Aditi Rao Hydari, who co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, says she is a 'big fan' of the actor

  | May 06, 2017 20:51 IST (New Delhi)
Sanjay Dutt Biopic

Aditi Rao Hydari's next release in Bhoomi

Highlights

  • "I am a really big fan of Ranbir," says Aditi
  • Aditi co-stars with Sanjay Dutt in his comeback film Bhoomi
  • Bhoomi releases in September
Aditi Rao Hydari, who co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, says she is a 'big fan' of the actor, reports IANS. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film. "I am a really big fan of Ranbir and he has gone completely into the mannerism of the character. In fact, I even met him on set because our shoot locations were in close proximity. I saw Sanju sir as I was shooting with him then I saw Ranbir and thought to myself what is this happening to me, so it was amazing and I think it is going to be epic," the Fitoor actress told IANS.

Of the film, Aditi told IANS, "First of all it's Raju Hirani sir's film, he is just amazing. His scripts are amazing, he directs amazingly. Sanjay Dutt is very honest with his own story. He (Hirani) will tell you some amazing stories which will leave you awestruck. He says it in such an amazing way."

Aditi also features in Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt's comeback film. She plays the PK actor's daughter in the film. Bhoomi releases on September 22.

Last month, Ranbir's pictures (bearing an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt) from the sets of the film was leaked.
 
ranbir kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt on sets of the film


Aditi Rao Hydari will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati. On the recent attack on the film's sets, Aditi told IANS, "I just hope and pray that no difficulties are faced because I really believe that Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is somebody we should be proud of, and we shouldn't curb his voice." Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

(With IANS inputs)

 

