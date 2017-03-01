Sarkar 3: Hrithik Roshan Tweets To Yami Gautam - 'Looking Fantastic'

Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet here:
Looking fantastic! @yamigautam can't wait to see the other side of Su. https://t.co/eUJYooeEso? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 27, 2017
Sarkar 3 is the Indian version of Godfather film series. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen reprising his role as Subhash Nagre, a Mumbai-based mafia king. Yami Gautam will be portraying the role of Vishnu Nagre's (Kay Kay Menon) daughter in the film. She will be seen taking revenge from Sarkar (Amitabh Bachchan) for killing her father in the previous series.
Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 movie Vicky Donor co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor. Yami received appreciation for her performance in the film. Vicky Donor was directed by Shoojit Sircar and marked actor John Abraham's debut as a producer. The 28-year-old actress was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's revenge drama Kaabil opposite Hrithik Roshan. The lead actors had portrayed the role of visually impaired couple in the film.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will soon begin shooting for Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4.