Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar's Twitter Conversation Will Make You ROFL

Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai. https://t.co/KbJbdgycQS ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Uh.....if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!! https://t.co/wJD5246CFp ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!! https://t.co/T6vgITRlFw ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Haha!! That's true and it's time to tell everyone you directed the basketball scenes in kuch kuch as well!!! https://t.co/jbce9tFdAT ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

So maybe a sports film as well. Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil yahaan https://t.co/azBrbezlc3 ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Your widening my genre choices Bhai!!! You know versatility is not my strength!!!! https://t.co/39Cn2TWQZI ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

Now now don't be modest. U r so versatile your last three films'name didn't start with a 'K' https://t.co/bCEIUQxWJP ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan's latest filmhit the screens on Wednesday and his filmmaker friend Karan Johar tweeted to congratulate him and the team. What could have ended on a simple thank you note, extended to an absolutely hilarious conversation between the two in which Aamir Khan'sand KJo's last filmwere invoked. Shah Rukh Khan's film, directed by Rahul Dholaika, opened to favorable reviews on January 25 and has collected over Rs 20 crore in the first day , reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "will witness humongous biz again (sic)," he wrote in a tweet.But this story is about Shah Rukh and Karan's conversation. So here it is:Should we expectoranytime soon?Karan Johar has directed Shah Rukh Khan in four of the seven films he's made in a career spanning almost two decades. Together they've madeand. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in KJo's last filmMeanwhile, Shah Rukh'sis giving stiff competition to Hrithik Roshan'swhich opened on the same day.collected significantly less than. Taran Adarsh reported the film made Rs 10.43 crore on Day 1 After, Shah Rukh will get busy filming Aanand L Rai's project in which he plays a dwarf. His next release is Imtiaz Ali-directedwith Anushka Sharma. The film releases on August 11.