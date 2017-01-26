Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar's Twitter Conversation Will Make You ROFL

Karan Johar has directed Shah Rukh Khan in four of the seven films he's made in a career spanning almost two decades

  | January 26, 2017 17:09 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

KJo and Shah Rukh have made four films together. (Image courtesy: karanjohar

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Raees hit the screens on Wednesday and his filmmaker friend Karan Johar tweeted to congratulate him and the team. What could have ended on a simple thank you note, extended to an absolutely hilarious conversation between the two in which Aamir Khan's Dangal and KJo's last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were invoked. Shah Rukh Khan's film, directed by Rahul Dholaika, opened to favorable reviews on January 25 and has collected over Rs 20 crore in the first day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Raees will witness humongous biz again (sic)," he wrote in a tweet.

But this story is about Shah Rukh and Karan's conversation. So here it is:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Should we expect Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil or Dhishoom Dhishoom Hota Hai anytime soon?

Karan Johar has directed Shah Rukh Khan in four of the seven films he's made in a career spanning almost two decades. Together they've made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in KJo's last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Raees is giving stiff competition to Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil which opened on the same day. Kaabil collected significantly less than Raees. Taran Adarsh reported the film made Rs 10.43 crore on Day 1.

After Raees, Shah Rukh will get busy filming Aanand L Rai's project in which he plays a dwarf. His next release is Imtiaz Ali-directed Rahnuma with Anushka Sharma. The film releases on August 11.

