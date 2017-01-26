Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar's Twitter Conversation Will Make You ROFL

Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai. https://t.co/KbJbdgycQS ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Uh.....if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!! https://t.co/wJD5246CFp ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!! https://t.co/T6vgITRlFw ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Haha!! That's true and it's time to tell everyone you directed the basketball scenes in kuch kuch as well!!! https://t.co/jbce9tFdAT ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

So maybe a sports film as well. Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil yahaan https://t.co/azBrbezlc3 ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017

Your widening my genre choices Bhai!!! You know versatility is not my strength!!!! https://t.co/39Cn2TWQZI ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

Now now don't be modest. U r so versatile your last three films'name didn't start with a 'K' https://t.co/bCEIUQxWJP ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017