Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar's Twitter Conversation Will Make You ROFL

But this story is about Shah Rukh and Karan's conversation. So here it is:
Congratulations Bhai!! @iamsrk ....you are just amazing in the film!! Congratulations team #raees@ritesh_sid@FarOutAkhtar@rahuldholakia? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 25, 2017
Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai. https://t.co/KbJbdgycQS? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017
Uh.....if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!! https://t.co/wJD5246CFp? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017
I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!! https://t.co/T6vgITRlFw? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017
Haha!! That's true and it's time to tell everyone you directed the basketball scenes in kuch kuch as well!!! https://t.co/jbce9tFdAT? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017
So maybe a sports film as well. Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil yahaan https://t.co/azBrbezlc3? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017
Your widening my genre choices Bhai!!! You know versatility is not my strength!!!! https://t.co/39Cn2TWQZI? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017
Now now don't be modest. U r so versatile your last three films'name didn't start with a 'K' https://t.co/bCEIUQxWJP? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017
Haha!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/VUuPfXnXpk? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017
Should we expect Ae Dangal Hai Mushkil or Dhishoom Dhishoom Hota Hai anytime soon?
Karan Johar has directed Shah Rukh Khan in four of the seven films he's made in a career spanning almost two decades. Together they've made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in KJo's last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Raees is giving stiff competition to Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil which opened on the same day. Kaabil collected significantly less than Raees. Taran Adarsh reported the film made Rs 10.43 crore on Day 1.
After Raees, Shah Rukh will get busy filming Aanand L Rai's project in which he plays a dwarf. His next release is Imtiaz Ali-directed Rahnuma with Anushka Sharma. The film releases on August 11.