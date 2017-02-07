Shahid Kapoor May Share Daughter Misha's Photo Soon

The Jab We Met actor told PTI that bringing Misha in front of the shutterbugs will be a "little odd". The doting father said: "But introducing her to the paparazzi is little odd. I will share her picture soon. We are very happy to share her picture with everybody." Shahid Kapoor has often been spotted at the airport with his wife, protectively holding his daughter. Earlier this year, the Haider actor had also shared a picture of his daughter's tiny feet, captioned: "Mi-shoe"
On National Girl Child Day, recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a heartwarming message for Misha on Twitter. In his tweet, Shahid wrote: "Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family."
Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay all.? Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 24, 2017
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Udta Punjab. He will next been seen sharing the screen space with Kangana Ranuat and Saif Ali Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. The film is a romantic drama set during World War II. Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati which also features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
(With PTI inputs)