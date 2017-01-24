Shahid Kapoor's Tweet About Daughter Misha Is A Must Read

Read Shahid Kapoor's heartfelt note for Misha:
Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay all.? Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 24, 2017
Shahid Kapoor recently also shared a picture of Misha with a totally adorable caption:
Yep, that's the best pic of Misha, Shahid has shared so far.
Shahid and Mira Rajput, 24, recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and their PDA and busted secrets fodder for discussion for days. Shahid and Mira couldn't keep their hands off each other for quite a while and their PDA even made KJo slightly uncomfortable.
Last year, Shahid featured in critically acclaimed Udta Punjab, for which he bagged a Filmfare too. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is prepping for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The film releases on February 24. Rangoon is Shahid's third collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey and Haider, both of which were critically and commercially successful.