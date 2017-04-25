This Is When Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Will Start Planning Their Wedding

Now, fans and followers are eager to know the wedding details of the much-in-love couple. When asked about their impending wedding, the Chak De! India actress told Times Of India: "We will discuss all this once the IPL is over. Right now Zak has to practice and once the league is over, we will all sit down and plan the dates and the ceremonies." Zaheer Khan is the captain of IPL team Delhi Daredevils and the Indian Premiere League is supposed to wrap on May 22.
In her interview to Times Of India, Sagarika also points out that what brings them closer is the principles and values they share. While both Sagarika and Zaheer are from Maharashtra, the actress also reveals that Zaheer is more a "Marathi at heart" than she is, reported Times Of India.
While we look forward to their grand wedding, here's a look at how Sagarika and Zaheer announced they are engaged:
Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX? zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
Welcome to the other side fella hope it's always bright for both of u many congrats and very happy for you guys @ImZaheer@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/79r1fPDvoM? yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2017
Congratulations Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan!