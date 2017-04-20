Tiger Shroff Vs Rajkummar Rao: Munna Michael To Release With Bareilly Ki Barfi

On Wednesday, the first poster of Tiger Shroff's film was unveiled.
Munna Michael to release on 21 July 2017.
In Munna Michael, the Heropanti actor also pays tribute to his father, actor Jackie Shroff with a dance number. Of his special dance performance, Tiger earlier told IANS, "The song is a tribute to my father (Jackie Shroff). There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero... He's the reason I'm here. That's why for this character I'm trying to live his life."
Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff's third film with Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film also features debutant Nidhhi Agerwal.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer, the maker of Swara Bhaskar's Nil Battey Sannata. This is the first time that Rajkummar, Ayushmann and Kriti will be working together. PTI also reported that Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar, featuring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh will also release on July 21.
