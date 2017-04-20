Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Tiger Shroff Vs Rajkummar Rao: Munna Michael To Release With Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael will hit the theatres on July 21 this year along with Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi

  | April 20, 2017 18:56 IST (New Delhi)
Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael (Courtesy: tigerjackieshroff )

Highlights

  • Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his father with a dance number in the film
  • Bareilly Ki Barfi also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon
  • Indu Sarkar will also release on July 21
Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Munna Michael will hit the theatres on July 21 this year along with Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi, reports news agency PTI. Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan, is based on the life of Munna, played by Tiger Shroff, who is a huge fan of dancer Michael Jackson and wants to make a career in this field. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays a pivotal role in the film. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi features Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The rom-com is set in the city of Bareilly. The film went on floors last year in October.

On Wednesday, the first poster of Tiger Shroff's film was unveiled.
 

In Munna Michael, the Heropanti actor also pays tribute to his father, actor Jackie Shroff with a dance number. Of his special dance performance, Tiger earlier told IANS, "The song is a tribute to my father (Jackie Shroff). There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero... He's the reason I'm here. That's why for this character I'm trying to live his life."
 

Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff's third film with Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film also features debutant Nidhhi Agerwal.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer, the maker of Swara Bhaskar's Nil Battey Sannata. This is the first time that Rajkummar, Ayushmann and Kriti will be working together. PTI also reported that Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar, featuring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh will also release on July 21.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement