Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Kumar's Padman Will Spread Awareness About A 'Shamed' Subject

Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones' #Padman directed by R. Balki,need ur love & luck as always pic.twitter.com/bdd3ZwF9bT? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2017
Talking about the film, Twinkle told IANS, "It (shoot) is going very well. Mr Muruganantham was also there. It's a wonderful project. It will bring awareness about something which has so far been cloaked and shamed, and I am very happy to be a part of the film."
The R Balki-directed film features Akshay in the lead role and actress Radhika Apte plays his wife. Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role.
Earlier in February, Twinkle and Akshay personally met Mr Muruganantham at their Mumbai residence. He has helped spread awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India.
Twinkle Khanna is the author of books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.
Padman will be shot in a village near Indore. The release date has not yet been finalised.
(With inputs from IANS)