Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Kumar's Padman Will Spread Awareness About A 'Shamed' Subject

Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones' #Padman directed by R. Balki,need ur love & luck as always pic.twitter.com/bdd3ZwF9bT ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2017

Author Twinkle Khanna , who is producing her husband and actor A kshay Kumar's upcoming film Padman , says she is 'proud' of being associated with the project. She told news agency IANS thatwill bring the spotlight on a "shamed" subject like menstruation. The film is based on the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machine for women in his village. Akshay, 49, began shooting fora week ago. He made the announcement on Twitter by sharing a picture with Twinkle and wrote "Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones' need ur love & luck as always."Here's Akshay's post:Talking about the film, Twinkle told IANS, "It (shoot) is going very well. Mr Muruganantham was also there. It's a wonderful project. It will bring awareness about something which has so far been cloaked and shamed, and I am very happy to be a part of the film."The R Balki-directed film features Akshay in the lead role and actress Radhika Apte plays his wife.also stars Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role.Earlier in February, T winkle and Akshay personally met Mr Muruganantham at their Mumbai residence. He has helped spread awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India.Twinkle Khanna is the author of books likeandwill be shot in a village near Indore. The release date has not yet been finalised.(With inputs from IANS)