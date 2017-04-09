Varun Dhawan In London, To Begin Shoot For Judwaa 2

We are sharing with you the screenshots of the Boomerang videos posted by Varun Dhawan.
Varun Dhawan is quite thrilled about his upcoming film Judwaa 2. In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, the Badlapur actor said that Salman had advised him not be to 'over smart' and to 'listen to the director' (his father, David Dhawan).
Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of the Year in 2012. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.
Varun Dhawan has featured in films such as - Main Tera Hero (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badlapur (2015), ABCD 2 (2015), Dilwale (2015) and Dishoom (2016).
Varun Dhawan won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for portraying an avenger in Badlapur, directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Varun Dhawan was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner.