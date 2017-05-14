Baywatch Miami Premiere: Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous At The Event

Priyanka also shared a picture along with actor Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario and Ilfenesh Hadera. "Congratulations! Thank you to a wonderful cast. #may25th #BeBaywatch @baywatchmovie #12daystogo," she wrote.
Ahead of the film's premiere, Priyanka Chopra was spotted soaking up the sun and chilling on the beach along with model Adriana Lima. Several pictures of the Barfi! actress were shared on social media by her fan clubs.
See the pictures that went viral on the Internet here:
Baywatch is based on popular nineties television series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying the role of the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds in the film.
Priyanka Chopra returned to India a few weeks back after wrapping shoot for the second season of American TV show Quantico.
Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra made her debut appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017 in New York. She has also made several appearances on foreign red carpet like the Golden Globes, Oscars and the Emmys.
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Jai Gangaajal, directed by Prakash Jha. As per reports, she will next be seen in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla.