Baywatch: Priyanka Chopra Says She Tried Hard To Be A 'Jerk' On Sets

"Also, I was flying in and out as I was shooting Quantico and Baywatch together. But I did try to go a little method in my walk and in my talk. I am happy to be here. Baywatch is great summer fun. By the way, don't take your kids (to theatres)," she added.
Priyanka Chopra shared few photographs and a video from the premiere on social media. In the video shared by the Bajirao Mastani fans can be seen cheering for her. She captioned the video as: "Thank you for the love Miami! @baywatchmovie premiering on May 25th in a theater near you! #BeBaywatch (sic)."
Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, is based on popular nineties television series of the same name. The film is scheduled to release on May 25 and it will hit the Indian theatres on June 2.
(With IANS inputs)