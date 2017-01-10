Deepika Padukone's xXx 3 World Tour: Mexico, Golden Globes Party, Check. London, India Next

It's an insanely busy time for actress Deepika Padukone, whose first Hollywood project xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage
, is set to hit theatres on January 14 in India. The promised global domination has begun quite literally with a worldwide promotion schedule. Deepika, 31, was in Mexico last week on publicity duty. On Sunday night, she represented xXx 3
at a Golden Globes after party
, looking svelte in yellow Ralph Lauren. We already know her schedule include India at the end of this week and now news agency PTI reports she's going to squeeze London into her packed calendar as well. No dates have been specified although PTI reports she and Team xXx 3
will spend two days in London. Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel are expected to be in India on January 12 and 13 and will attend a premiere of their film. India gets to watch xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage
a full week ahead of the rest of the world, which will have to wait till January 19. The film is the third in the xXx
series and Deepika's Hollywood debut. She plays a character named Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel as the eponymous Xander Cage, a role he reprises after skipping the second film.
Last week, Deepika announced that Vin would join her in India
, welcoming him with a tweet in Hindi:
Vin Diesel, 49, plays the central character
in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
, a maverick government operative who used to be an extreme athlete. Exactly who Deepika's Serena Unger is hasn't been revealed but by all accounts, she is a lethal weapon.
Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson.
The film's early release in India was Deepika's idea. "While I was shooting, I suggested to the team that it would be great (to release it first in India) and I am happy it happened finally. It is a huge international franchise and I am happy India is such a big part of the plan," Deepika earlier told PTI.
Deepika Padukone spent the first half of 2016 filming xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage
abroad. She hasn't had a Bollywood release since 2015's Bajirao Mastani
and is currently making Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati
, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.