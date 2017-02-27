Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Oscars 2017: Deepika Padukone Shows Up At After Party Looking Very Glam

Oscars 2017: Deepika Padukone scored an invite to the next best thing after the Oscars themselves - the Vanity Fair party

  | February 27, 2017 15:48 IST (New Delhi)
Oscars 2017

Deepika Padukone at vanity Fair party. (Image courtesy: deepikaddicts)

There was a familiar face among the showbiz smiles that dotted the glamorous Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair. Actress Deepika Padukone, 31, scored an invite to the next best thing after the Oscars themselves - the Vanity Fair party is the most high profile and spots on the exclusive guest list are highly prized. Deepika is a bonafide member of the international elite now, after making her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. She's also been on top TV shows like Ellen and The Late, Late Show With James Corden. Here she is at the Oscars after party, in black and sequins, looking like 24 carats.
 

Deepika will have a boatload of stars to hang out with at the party, including Priyanka Chopra (who changed out of the silver Ralph and Russo dress she wore to the Oscars into shimmering black) and Freida Pinto:

 
priyanka frieda

Priyanka Chopra and Freida Pinto at Oscars after party. (Images courtesy: AFP)


Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were both spotted at the Chanel pre-Oscars party ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.
 

Deepika was also spotted at an after party for the Golden Globes last month:
 
deepika

Deepika Padukone at Golden Globes after party. (Image courtesy: AFP)


xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage starred Deepika as an operative named Serena Unger, a member of Xander Cage's xXx unit. The film co-starred Samuel L Jackson (who presented at the Oscars), Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office and from critics, many of whom agreed that Deepika was the best thing in it.

Deepika Padukone's xXx 3 duties have now ended and she has returned to home turf to shoot her new film Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features the actress in the title role - Rani Padmini of Chittor who, legend has it, committed jauhar when Emperor Alauddin Khilji - played by Ranveer Singh - invaded. Shahid Kapoor is cast as Padmini's husband Ratan Singh.

Highlights

  • Deepika also attended the pre-Oscar party on Saturday
  • Priyanka, Deepika's Bollywood colleague, also attended the after party
  • Deepika Padukone featured in Hollywood film xXx 3
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement