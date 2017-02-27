Oscars 2017: Deepika Padukone Shows Up At After Party Looking Very Glam

Deepika Padukone at Vanity Fair Oscar Party pic.twitter.com/iXTs4xa9Rh? Deepika Addicts (@deepikaddicts) February 27, 2017
Deepika will have a boatload of stars to hang out with at the party, including Priyanka Chopra (who changed out of the silver Ralph and Russo dress she wore to the Oscars into shimmering black) and Freida Pinto:
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were both spotted at the Chanel pre-Oscars party ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.
HQs untagged- Deepika Padukone at Charles Finch and Chanel annual dinner. pic.twitter.com/w6ny9L7mWD? Deepika Addicts (@deepikaddicts) February 26, 2017
Deepika was also spotted at an after party for the Golden Globes last month:
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage starred Deepika as an operative named Serena Unger, a member of Xander Cage's xXx unit. The film co-starred Samuel L Jackson (who presented at the Oscars), Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office and from critics, many of whom agreed that Deepika was the best thing in it.
Deepika Padukone's xXx 3 duties have now ended and she has returned to home turf to shoot her new film Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features the actress in the title role - Rani Padmini of Chittor who, legend has it, committed jauhar when Emperor Alauddin Khilji - played by Ranveer Singh - invaded. Shahid Kapoor is cast as Padmini's husband Ratan Singh.