Oscars 2017: In Which Priyanka Chopra Interviews Jennifer Aniston

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star didn't really get the hall pass question, though. "What are you actually talking about?" she wanted to know. And laughter followed.
Also, Kelly Ripa had concerns about her 'job being in danger,' and said, "Hosting a talk show isn't easy." Priyanka's reply is hilarious: "We are learning."
At the end, Priyanka and Kelly downed a tequila shot together, which was totally justified after the 'terrible' interview. Kelly then asked Priyanka to go home," to which Priyanka replied, "I'm going home after this." (Aside - but she went to the Vanity Fair after party)
You rock, Priyanka Chopra. She posted video of the interview on social media, captioned: "This was too much fun. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Aniston. Backstage shenanigans."
Watch the video here:
This was too much fun. @chrissyteigen@KellyRipa#JenniferAniston#backstageshenaniganspic.twitter.com/nUDirXCMbx?ssr=true? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 27, 2017
Priyanka Chopra dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a glitzy dress patterned with a geometric design, made by Ralph and Russo.
Later, she rocked the Vanity Fair after party in a black Michael Kors dress. The after party was also attended by Deepika Padukone.
At last year's show, Priyanka Chopra co-presented an Oscar. She was also spotted at the Golden Globes this year, and the after party. She currently stars in the American series Quantico and is now prepping for her first Hollywood release Baywatch, opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Back home, Priyanka was last seen in Jai Gangaajal and intends to sign two films this year.