Oscars 2017: In Which Priyanka Chopra Interviews Jennifer Aniston

Backstage after the Oscars, Priyanka Chopra got chatting with model Chrissy Teigen and TV personality Kelly Ripa who was hosting her segment Live With Kelly. Jennifer Aniston, a presenter at the Oscars was put in the hot seat and asked, "Who is your hall pass?"

  | February 28, 2017 19:22 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra with Jennifer Aniston (Image courtesy: PriyankaDaily )

Priyanka Chopra's Oscar experience this year extended well beyond the red carpet (where she acquitted herself with honours). Backstage after the show, the 34-year-old star of Quantico got chatting with model Chrissy Teigen and TV personality Kelly Ripa who was hosting her segment Live With Kelly. They discussed 'hall pass' - slang for permission from your significant other for a night out with friends. "Who is your hall pass," they asked each other, and then Priyanka said, "We should ask Jen." Jennifer Aniston, a presenter at the Oscars and who is married to actor-writer Justin Theroux, was put in the hot seat and asked the same question.

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star didn't really get the hall pass question, though. "What are you actually talking about?" she wanted to know. And laughter followed.

Also, Kelly Ripa had concerns about her 'job being in danger,' and said, "Hosting a talk show isn't easy." Priyanka's reply is hilarious: "We are learning."

At the end, Priyanka and Kelly downed a tequila shot together, which was totally justified after the 'terrible' interview. Kelly then asked Priyanka to go home," to which Priyanka replied, "I'm going home after this." (Aside - but she went to the Vanity Fair after party)

You rock, Priyanka Chopra. She posted video of the interview on social media, captioned: "This was too much fun. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Aniston. Backstage shenanigans."

Watch the video here:
 

Priyanka Chopra dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a glitzy dress patterned with a geometric design, made by Ralph and Russo.
 
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra photographed on the Oscars red carpet (Courtesy: AFP)


Later, she rocked the Vanity Fair after party in a black Michael Kors dress. The after party was also attended by Deepika Padukone.
 
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra photographed at the Vanity Fair after party (Courtesy: AFP)


At last year's show, Priyanka Chopra co-presented an Oscar. She was also spotted at the Golden Globes this year, and the after party. She currently stars in the American series Quantico and is now prepping for her first Hollywood release Baywatch, opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Back home, Priyanka was last seen in Jai Gangaajal and intends to sign two films this year.
 

