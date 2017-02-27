Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Will Try And Keep Matt Damon Offstage

Notably, Matt Damon might receive an Oscar for his movie Manchester by the Sea, which has been nominated for the Best Picture category. The 49-year-old TV personality's late talk show host told Hollywood Reporter that if The Martian actor will sweep the Oscar, he will be heartsick. "Listen, there are certain people who are winners and there are certain people that aren't. I put Matt in the latter category. I don't see him getting his grubby, overly moisturised little hands on an Oscar on Sunday night. And if he does, I'll be heartsick," Jimmy added.
Jimmy Kimmel said that parodying President Donald Trump and mocking politics wasn't off the table, but his jokes will depend "largely on what's going on that week."
The Oscars is currently being held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California and will honor the best films of 2016.