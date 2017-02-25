Oscars 2017: Where To Watch 89th Academy Awards LIVE In India

Here are some Oscar 2017 details for Indian audience:
Date
89th Academy Awards will be aired on Monday morning, February 27 in India.
Time
Oscar 2017 award ceremony will begin from 7 am (8:30 pm EST) and red carpet starts at 4 am (5:30 pm EST).
Venue
The 89th Academy Awards will be hosted in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. The award ceremony will be streamed live on their official site here.
Indian viewers can also watch the show live on Star Movies and Star World
The Host
This year talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars ceremony. This will be Jimmy Kimmel's first time as Oscars host, however he has hosted award shows like the Emmys and American Music Awards in the past.
A few days back, Jimmy Kimmel told Hollywood Reporter that his Oscar speech will depend on how US President Donald Trump spends the coming week at the White House. Of late, the speeches at award shows have attacked POTUS' methods and the Oscars may not be any different.
Facts
#1 Deepika Padukone will not attend the Academy Awards this year
#2 Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet and present an award
List Of Nominees
Best Picture
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Fences
Hell Or High Water
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Dennis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Actor
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Supporting Actor
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Foreign Language Film
Land Of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Tori Erdmann
Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Song
Audition from La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling from Trolls
City of Stars from La La Land
Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go from Moana
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo
Star Wars: The Rogue One
Cinematography
Bradford Young, Arrival
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Greig Fraser, Lion
James Laxton, Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
Documentary Short Subject
Dan Krauss, Extremis
Daphine Matziaraki, 4.1 Miles
Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen, Joe's Violin
Marcel Mettlesiefen and Stephen Ellis, Watani: My Homeland
Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, The White Helmets
Documentary Feature
Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo, Fire At Sea
Raul Peck, Remi Grellety and Herbert Peck, I Am Not Your Negro
Robert Ross Williams and Julie Goldman, Life, Animated
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ Made in America
Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish, 13th
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Star Wars: The Rogue One
13 Hours
Makeup & Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Live Action Short Subject
Enenemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper