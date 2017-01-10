Priyanka Chopra Made Hilarious Entrance At Golden Globes Party With Sofia Vergara

You kill us, Priyanka and Sofia.
At the party, Priyanka Chopra hung out with a bunch of other famous people. Blake Lively and the night's Best Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis:
Also her ABC Network colleague Kerry Washington:
She must have also bumped into Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone who was at the party representing her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, releasing later this month.
Priyanka Chopra, 34, had two reasons to be at the Golden Globes - she is the star of ABC show Quantico and also plays the antagonist in the upcoming Baywatch movie. She was witness to actress Meryl Streep's now viral speech which ripped into POTUS-in-waiting Donald Trump, a searing attack on his divisive election campaign and xenophobic agenda. Ms Streep was speaking after receiving this year's Cecil B DeMille award which honours an actor for lifetime achievement. After the Globes, Priyanka posted a picture of herself with Ms Streep and quoted from her speech:
Priyanka, ever busy, has been on vacation this last month, spending New Year's Eve in Goa before flying out to USA for the Globes. She will now resume filming Quantico and will prep for the release of Baywatch, the second trailer of which released today. Baywatch, which co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario, is the film version of the iconic Nineties' TV series and is scheduled for May release.