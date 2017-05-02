Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Whose Met Gala 2017 Look Do You Rate Higher?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made it a double treat at the Met Gala in New York on Monday night - it was the first international red carpet that they were both on together

  | May 02, 2017 12:37 IST (New Delhi)
Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala in New York (Images courtesy: AFP)

Highlights

  • Priyanka went for high drama in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown
  • Deepika went for bridal white - a silk slip dress with diamante straps
  • Twitter loved Deepika's look while Priyanka's outfit was more impactful
Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made it a double treat at the Met Gala 2017 in New York on Monday night - it was the first international red carpet that they were both on together (but not together together, of course). They couldn't have looked more different. Priyanka, star of American TV series Quantico and the villain of the upcoming Baywatch movie, went for high drama in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown made sexy by an elaborate train and exaggerated collar popped to reveal cleavage and shoulder. The front buttoned up just midway down Priyanka's thigh, flashing an expanse of slim leg, encased in sharp boots.
 
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra photographed at Met Gala 2017 (Courtesy: AFP)


Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage earlier this year, went for bridal white - a silk slip dress with diamante straps, an embellished headband and chandelier earrings.
 
deepika

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2017 (Courtesy: AFP)


How did they do? Our verdict - sweet as Deepika looked, Priyanka's outfit was more impactful and, given the high voltage Met Gala quotient, unforgettably fierce.

Twitter appears to agree:
 
 

Bottomline, however, both made us proud:
 

Priyanka Chopra has been fine-tuning her red carpet fashion game at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Emmys. Deepika Padukone was at the MTV EMAs last year, as well as at the Oscar and Golden Globe after parties this year.

Priyanka Chopra flew home to Mumbai recently after wrapping work on the second season of Quantico, in which she plays CIA agent Alex Parrish. Now that she's back in new York, Priyanka is expected to begin promoting Baywatch, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. Baywatch releases on June 2 In India.

Deepika Padukone is currently filming Padmavati with actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and has signed a second film with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan. She makes a special appearance - in a song sequence - in new filmRaabta.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement