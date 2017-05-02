Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Whose Met Gala 2017 Look Do You Rate Higher?

Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage earlier this year, went for bridal white - a silk slip dress with diamante straps, an embellished headband and chandelier earrings.
How did they do? Our verdict - sweet as Deepika looked, Priyanka's outfit was more impactful and, given the high voltage Met Gala quotient, unforgettably fierce.
Twitter appears to agree:
Deepika tries SO HARD to be "different" and Priyanka steals the show... what a pity... #MetGala#deepikapadukone#PriyankaChopra? Fara (@fara_18) May 2, 2017
She experimented in all those xyz award shows of bollywood but chose a complete old fashion classic look for #metgala. Why deepika why??? aleena (@aleenaazhar1) May 2, 2017
Bottomline, however, both made us proud:
Deepika and Priyanka looked hella sexy at the MET gala. Who run the world? Indian girls! pic.twitter.com/L6V8OEwHUf? Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) May 2, 2017
Priyanka Chopra has been fine-tuning her red carpet fashion game at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Emmys. Deepika Padukone was at the MTV EMAs last year, as well as at the Oscar and Golden Globe after parties this year.
Priyanka Chopra flew home to Mumbai recently after wrapping work on the second season of Quantico, in which she plays CIA agent Alex Parrish. Now that she's back in new York, Priyanka is expected to begin promoting Baywatch, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. Baywatch releases on June 2 In India.
Deepika Padukone is currently filming Padmavati with actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and has signed a second film with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan. She makes a special appearance - in a song sequence - in new filmRaabta.