Amitabh Bachchan Records In Late Composer Aadesh Shrivastava's Studio

T 2464 - 2 songs recorded .. just finished .. now Blog and rest .. songs for Brahmaputra river in Assam .. and song for Navratna oil .. fun pic.twitter.com/9yG4QX4YWq? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 14, 2017
Angarag Mahanta, also known by his stage name Papon, is known for his songs such as Labon Ka Karobar (Befikre), Bulleya (Sultan) and Moh Moh Ke Dhage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). In 2016, the singer earned the 17th IIFA Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.
Mr Bachchan also wrote: "There is some madness that always prevails at such moments. a madness to just loosen up, be light, be in sun and in sunshine, be away from any bindings limits and barriers . just that pad of notes from the chords of a piano, some words, a tune either constructed there and then, escape !!"
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 film Pink directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in lead roles. He will next be seen reprising his role as Subash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The movie also stars Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. Sarkar 3 is scheduled for release on April 7.