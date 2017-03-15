Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan Records In Late Composer Aadesh Shrivastava's Studio

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has teamed up with singer Papon for a new song on river Brahmaputra. He also uploaded photographs from the recording studio

  | March 15, 2017 18:39 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Pink (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has teamed up with singer Papon for a new song on river Brahmaputra. The 74-year-old actor announced the news on his srbachchan with photographs from the recording studio. Remembering the late music composer-singer Aadesh Shrivastava, Mr Bachchan wrote: "This is where I was for the most part of the late evening. Singing at the studio I often visited - the studio of Aadesh Srivastava. He left us for a better place. We left ourselves in his memory. 2 songs within minutes. One for the song done by that talented Papon on the Brahmaputra River and the other for Navratna Oil the one I endorse. A fun version adding bits and pieces to an already given track but giving additions in the company of music director, Rohan is always fun."
 

Angarag Mahanta, also known by his stage name Papon, is known for his songs such as Labon Ka Karobar (Befikre), Bulleya (Sultan) and Moh Moh Ke Dhage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). In 2016, the singer earned the 17th IIFA Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Mr Bachchan also wrote: "There is some madness that always prevails at such moments. a madness to just loosen up, be light, be in sun and in sunshine, be away from any bindings limits and barriers . just that pad of notes from the chords of a piano, some words, a tune either constructed there and then, escape !!"

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 film Pink directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in lead roles. He will next be seen reprising his role as Subash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The movie also stars Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. Sarkar 3 is scheduled for release on April 7.
 

