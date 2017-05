Behen Hogi Teri Song: Shruti Haasan, Rajkummar Rao Bring In Retro Vibes With Jaanu Meri Jaan Replug

, the new song from Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao's Behen Hogi Teri is here and will surely transport you to the retro era. Thesong is actually a reprised version of, the hit song from 1980 film, starring Sunil Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in key roles. Credits for the original song go to legendary artistes like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar while the replug has been sung by Rishi Rich and Juggy D with occasional contributions by rapper Raftaar. The 1980 version of the songfeatures Parveen Babi and Bindiya Goswami along with Big B and Shashi Kapoor, while Shruti and Rajkummar appear enough to cook up a storm in the new rendition.Watchfrom Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao'shere:casts Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan together for the first time and tracks the story of Gattu, played by Rajkummar, and Binny, played by Shruti. Set in Lucknow, Gattu is head over heels for Binny, who he fears might just bro-zone him anytime, following a wrong move on his part. The hilarious trailer , which released earlier this month, features Binny often threatening Gattu with the words: "Aaj rakhi baandh ke thera the end karti hun."Directed by Ajay Pannalal, the romantic comedy also castswinner Gautam Gulati and actors Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit.is all set to arrive at the theatres on June 2.