Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra and Sonu Nigam's Version Of Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin Will Win Your Heart

Parineeti Chopra, who made her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, shared a duet version of the song on Twitter

  | May 08, 2017 21:44 IST (New Delhi)
Meri Pyaari Bindu

Poster of Meri Pyaari Bindu

Highlights

  • "Matching scales with the one & only @SonuNigam!!," wrote Parineeti
  • Singer Sonu Nigam also shared the video on Twitter
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12
Actress Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her film Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The 28-year-old actress, who made her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, shared a duet version of the song on Twitter. The Ishaqzaade actress wrote: "Matching scales with the one & only @SonuNigam!! An honour. Never thought this would happen!! #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin (sic)." Singer Sonu Nigam also shared the video. He wrote: "This one's special #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin by me & my fvt @ParineetiChopra @MeriPyaariBindu @ayushmannk." Parineeti Chopra's debut song Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin crossed four million views in a day. The actress was praised for her song by her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Golmaal Again co-stars and many others.

Watch the duet version of Meri Pyaari Bindu's Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin here:
 

After Parineeti Chopra's debut song released on social media, a few people alleged that the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress' voice had been auto-tuned. However, Parineeti Chopra put the rumours to rest by posting a video from the recording studio. She wrote: "And this is how it happened!!!! Blessed. Also -my answer to all the auto tune questions ... NO AUTO TUNE!! #BehindTheScenes #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu."
 

Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12. The film features Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu. Ayushmann Khurranna will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy.

Parineeti Chopra will be returning to the big screen after a gap of two years with Meri Pyaari Bindu. She last featured in 2014 movie Kill Dil, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.

 

