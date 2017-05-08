Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra and Sonu Nigam's Version Of Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin Will Win Your Heart

Watch the duet version of Meri Pyaari Bindu's Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin here:
Matching scales with the one & only @SonuNigam!! An honour. Never thought this would happen!! #MaanaKeHumYaarNahinhttps://t.co/715W3SSoI9? BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 8, 2017
After Parineeti Chopra's debut song released on social media, a few people alleged that the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress' voice had been auto-tuned. However, Parineeti Chopra put the rumours to rest by posting a video from the recording studio. She wrote: "And this is how it happened!!!! Blessed. Also -my answer to all the auto tune questions ... NO AUTO TUNE!! #BehindTheScenes #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu."
Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12. The film features Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu. Ayushmann Khurranna will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy.
Parineeti Chopra will be returning to the big screen after a gap of two years with Meri Pyaari Bindu. She last featured in 2014 movie Kill Dil, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.