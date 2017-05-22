Raabta's Main Tera Boyfriend: Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon's Chemistry In The Song Is Unmissable

Watch the new song of Raabta, titled Main Tera Boyfriend here:
The trailer of Raabta was unveiled by the makers of the film last month. The film is based on the theme of incarnation and revolves around Shiv and Saira's love story which transcends time.
Actress Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance in the film. The 31-year-old actress features in the title track of Raabta which was unveiled last month. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen portraying the role of a 324-year-old man.
Raabta has been directed by Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 9.
Sushant Singh Rajput was last featured in 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. The 31-year-old actor is currently shooting for Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also star in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Kriti Sanon was last seen in Dilwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. The 26-year-old actress will next feature in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.