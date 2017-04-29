Baahubali 2, Box Office Collection, Day 1: Prabhas' Film Makes History By Crossing 100 Crore Mark On First Day

Here's what Tarn Adarsh said about Baahubali 2's first day business.
Unbelievable... Unthinkable... Unimaginable... #Baahubali2 starts with a DEAFENING ROAR... Shatters ALL records... Creates HISTORY...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
No Republic Day... No Eid... No Independence Day... No Diwali... No Christmas... #Baahubali2 creates MAGIC at the BO on non-holiday...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
The Box Office India report says that the film's Hindi version, distributed by filmmaker Karan Johar, alone collected nearly Rs 30- 40 crore on Day 1. The report also added that Baahubali 2's maximum business is from Andhra Pradesh while Tamil Nadu was the "weakest region." Early morning shows in Tamil Nadu were cancelled over non-payment issue and it was conditionally released only after 11 am.
Fans welcomed Baahubali 2 with enthusiasm on Friday. They poured milk over Prabhas' gigantic posters - a ritual mostly seen during the release of a Rajinikanth-film. Fans requested their bosses to grant then half-day leaves to catch the early morning shows and queued outside theatres for the longest time to watch Rajamouli's masterpiece on the big screen.
Watch the trailer of Baahubali 2:
Baahubali 2 also stars Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Sathyaraj as Katappa and Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika. Baahubali 2 released worldwide on Friday in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.