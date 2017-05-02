Advertisement
'Baahubali 2 Is Indian Cinema's Crowning Glory' Tweets Karan Johar

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is unstoppable at the box office. Elated Karan Johar tweeted that Baahubali: The Conclusion has earned Rs 383 crores in all four languages

  | May 02, 2017 23:56 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Image courtesy: SS Rajamouli)

Highlights

  • "Indian Cinema's crowning glory!!!!!!," wrote Karan Johar
  • Hindi version of Baahubali 2 has been produced by Karan Johar
  • Baahubali 2 has collected over $10.7 million in the US
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which released on April 28, broke the box office record of Aamir Khan's Dangal over the weekend. Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar are thrilled with the response the film has been receiving worldwide. On Tuesday, elated Karan Johar tweeted that Baahubali: The Conclusion has earned Rs 383 crores in all four languages. "383 crores!!!! All languages in 4 days!!!!! #Baahubali2TheConclusion ....Indian Cinema's crowning glory!!!!!!," wrote the 44-year-old director. The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion has been produced by Karan Johar. The film, which released in 450 screens in the US on Friday, has collected over $10.7 million so far, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has become the third top earning film after Vin Diesel's Fate of the Furious and Salma Hayek's How to Be a Latin Lover.

Here's Karan Johar's tweet:
 
 

On Sunday, SS Rajamouli thanked his fans and followers on Twitter for all the love and support. He wrote: "Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
 
 
 

On Monday, superstar Rajinikanth reviewed S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion and called it 'Indian cinema's pride.' "Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece," he wrote.
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning, features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.
 

 

