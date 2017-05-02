'Baahubali 2 Is Indian Cinema's Crowning Glory' Tweets Karan Johar

Here's Karan Johar's tweet:
383 crores!!!! All languages in 4 days!!!!! #Baahubali2TheConclusion ....Indian Cinema's crowning glory!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MI8qrQjVjU? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 2, 2017
#Baahubali2 refuses to slow down in USA, after an INCREDIBLE weekend... Mon $ 555,129. Total: $10,774,477 [ 69.15 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017
On Sunday, SS Rajamouli thanked his fans and followers on Twitter for all the love and support. He wrote: "Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
On Monday, superstar Rajinikanth reviewed S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion and called it 'Indian cinema's pride.' "Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece," he wrote.
Baahubali: The Conclusion released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning, features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.