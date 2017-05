'Baahubali 2 Is Indian Cinema's Crowning Glory' Tweets Karan Johar

383 crores!!!! All languages in 4 days!!!!! #Baahubali2TheConclusion ....Indian Cinema's crowning glory!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MI8qrQjVjU ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 2, 2017

S S Rajamouli'sis unstoppable at the box office. The film, which released on April 28, broke the box office record of Aamir Khan'sover the weekend. Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar are thrilled with the response the film has been receiving worldwide. On Tuesday, elated Karan Johar tweeted thathas earned Rs 383 crores in all four languages. "383 crores!!!! All languages in 4 days!!!!! #Baahubali2TheConclusion ....Indian Cinema's crowning glory!!!!!!," wrote the 44-year-old director. The Hindi version ofhas been produced by Karan Johar. The film, which released in 450 screens in the US on Friday, has collected over $10.7 million so far, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has become the third top earning film after Vin Diesel'sand Salma Hayek'sHere's Karan Johar's tweet: On Sunday, SS Rajamouli thanked his fans and followers on Twitter for all the love and support . He wrote: "Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives."On Monday, superstar Rajinikanth reviewed S S Rajamouli'sand called it 'Indian cinema's pride.' "Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece," he wrote.released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India. Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning, features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.