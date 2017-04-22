Baahubali 2 Release: Katappa Actor Sathyaraj's Apology Ends The Row

The pro-Kannada organisations are now "satisfied with apology tendered by Sathyaraj and have warned the actor to be careful while making statements against Kannadigas and Karnataka."
Meanwhile, in the video Sathyaraj also added that he will continue to "support the Cauvery conflict" and that producers should think before casting him in their films. "I clearly state that even in future, I will continue to support Tamil people, Cauvery conflict and the farmer issue. I will raise my voice for it and for anything that involves welfare of Tamil people. If producers feel that in future there will be a problem in casting Sathyaraj in their film, don't cast me in those films and incur losses. Don't cast such an ordinary actor like me in future, it is my sincere request, and incur losses. More than being an actor or dying as an actor, I am very happy to live and die as Tamilian," Sathyararaj said in the video message from Chennai.
Watch Sathyaraj's video message here:
Earlier, Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal had called for a bandh on April 28 unless Sathyaraj issued an "unconditional apology." He told news agency PTI that they were waiting for the "right time" to stage the protest since many of the actor's films, including Baahubali: The Beginning, had released in Karnataka after Sathyaraj made the alleged controversial remarks.
Last week, director Rajamouli also urged the Pro-Kannada organisations to call off the protest saying: "Sathyaraj sir is not the producer or director of the film. He is one among the many artists who have worked in the film. If this movie doesn't release as planned in Karnataka, he has nothing to lose. It's unfair to target the film because of some comments he had made."
Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. It will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.