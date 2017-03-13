Baahubali 2 Teaser: Prabhas As Amrendra Baahubali Is All Set To Seek Revenge

Watch the video here:
And, we can't keep calm.
On Sunday, Rana Daggubati, who stars as the tyrannical ruler of the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati Bhallala Deva, unveiled the look of the entire cast of the film.
Here's how Baahubali 2 stars will look like:
And as the MIGHTY ROARS!! #baahubali2#WKKBpic.twitter.com/PsrgLxSsH7? Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 12, 2017
Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty will reprise their roles of Avanthika and Devasena from the first film, Baahubali: The Beginning. Sathyaraj will feature as Kattappa. The continuation is expected to reveal why Kattappa killed Baahubali.
Our designer jegan came up with this idea.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2017
Couldnt help but tweet, though unscheduled.
The boy he raised
The man he killed... #Baahubali2pic.twitter.com/hMV4YN5hVn
Baahubali: The Conclusion is easily one of this year's biggest and most-anticipated films. It has already made a pre-release business of more than Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights. The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, was a mega box office smash in 2015.
The second part of Baahubali: The Conclusion will track the love story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallala Deva's subsequent rise to power.