Baahubali 2 Teaser: Prabhas As Amrendra Baahubali Is All Set To Seek Revenge

Couldnt help but tweet, though unscheduled.



The boy he raised

The man he killed... #Baahubali2pic.twitter.com/hMV4YN5hVn ? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2017

After releasing a couple of posters from Baahubali: The Conclusion last week, the makers of the film today teased us with an exclusive sneak peek of the trailer, which is scheduled to release on March 16. In the video, Prabhas, who plays Amrendra Baahubali in, is drenched in blood and gives an angry look. The director of the magnum opus S S Rajamouli shared the 12-minute clip on Twitter and wrote: "TRAILER in 3 Days... #Baahubali2." The film's trailer will be released in four languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam and On April 28, the film will have a simultaneous release in all the four languages.And, we can't keep calm.On Sunday, Rana Daggubati, who stars as the tyrannical ruler of the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati Bhallala Deva, unveiled the look of the entire cast of the film.Here's howstars will look like:Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty will reprise their roles of Avanthika and Devasena from the first film,. Sathyaraj will feature as Kattappa. The continuation is expected to reveal why Kattappa killed Baahubali.is easily one of this year's biggest and most-anticipated films. It has already made a pre-release business of more than Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights. The first part,, was a mega box office smash in 2015.The second part ofwill track the love story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallala Deva's subsequent rise to power.