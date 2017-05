Prabhas' Saaho: This Bollywood Actor To Play Villain In Film

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the antagonist opposite Baahubali's Prabhas in his next film , reports DNA . Prabhas will reportedly shoot forin Mumbai in the coming months. "The plot inunfolds in Mumbai. Director Sujeeth wants to shoot action scenes with Prabhas on Mumbai roads during the rains," DNA earlier quoted a source as saying.is Prabhas' first film afterseries. "After Prabhas, Neil was the first artiste to be signed for. Also, so far, he's the only member of the cast besides Prabhas. He has a powerful role," DNA reports.will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.Watch the teaser of Prabhas'here: Saaho promises to be an action thriller . Kenny Bates, best-known for films such asandhas been assigned for directing the action sequences. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," director Sujeeth told IANS.After, Prabhas is likely to collaborate with Karan Johar for a film, reported DNA . KJo was in charge of the Hindi version offilms.Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently working on Rohit Shetty's. He featured in a negative role in 2015's, featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. The actor got married to Rukmini Sahay in February this year.Apart from Mumbai,will be extensively shot in Abu Dhabi and Europe.releases next year.