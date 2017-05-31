Prabhas' Saaho: This Bollywood Actor To Play Villain In Film

Watch the teaser of Prabhas' Saaho here:
Saaho promises to be an action thriller. Kenny Bates, best-known for films such as Die Hard and Transformers has been assigned for directing the action sequences. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," director Sujeeth told IANS.
After Saaho, Prabhas is likely to collaborate with Karan Johar for a film, reported DNA. KJo was in charge of the Hindi version of Baahubali films.
Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently working on Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. He featured in a negative role in 2015's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. The actor got married to Rukmini Sahay in February this year.
Apart from Mumbai, Saaho will be extensively shot in Abu Dhabi and Europe.
Saaho releases next year.