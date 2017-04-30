Rana Daggubati Says He 'Can't See' Out Of One Eye In Old Video Gone Viral

In the conversation, Rana also revealed that he got operated in his left eye when he was younger. "If I close my left eye I cannot see anyone. I only see out of my left eye. The left eye has been donated. The hospital that your mother had gone to, L V Prasad Hospital, is where I was treated. The operation happen when I was a kid, I was your brother's age at that time," he told the young guest.
Rana Daggubati is best known for the portrayal of the tyrannical, power-hungry king Bhallala Deva in S S Rajamouli's series of epic drama Baahubali. The second part of the magnum opus has raked in over Rs 220 crore at the box office, reported Box Office India. Rana, who has been part of Rajamouli's project for five years now, told news agency PTI: "I am sure the film has increased my market value."
Rana Daggubati has also starred in several Bollywood movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Department and Baby. He also played the protagonist in The Ghazi Attack which is India's first underwater war drama. Recently seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion, Rana Daggubati has south Indian projects like Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Madai Thiranthu in the pipeline.