Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya To Have An October Wedding: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will reportedly marry in October in Hyderabad

  | May 23, 2017 12:11 IST (New Delhi)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya photographed at their engagement ceremony (Courtesy: chaitanya_akkineni)

  • "Marriage will take place as per our traditions," Naga reportedly said
  • Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January this year
  • The couple are co-stars of films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Thrayam
Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will marry in October in Hyderabad, reports Telugu Cinema. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings in January this year, in front of close family members. The wedding date hasn't been fixed yet, Naga Chaitanya told Telugu Cinema. "We will announce the full details once everything is finalised. But the marriage will take place in October as per our traditions and her family traditions," the actor said. Samantha, 29, and Naga Chaitanya, 30, first met on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. They later co-starred in films such as Thrayam, Manan and Autonagar Surya.

Check out these beautiful pictures of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from their engagement diaries.
 
 

 

A post shared by Akkineni Naga Chaitanya FC (@chaitanya_akkineni) on

 
 

The actors made their relationship official in 2015. "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision," Naga Chaitanya earlier told news agency IANS.

Naga Chaitanya is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and wife Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati's elder son. His next film, Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, hits the screens on May 26. Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2 with future father-in-law Nagarjuna.

Samantha, who has created a niche for herself in the industry, is best-known for films like Janatha Garage, Theri and Eega. "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," Naga Chaitanya told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

 

