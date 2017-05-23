Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya To Have An October Wedding: Reports

Check out these beautiful pictures of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from their engagement diaries.
One more #chaisampic.twitter.com/XTTIXDdLFs? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
The actors made their relationship official in 2015. "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision," Naga Chaitanya earlier told news agency IANS.
Naga Chaitanya is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and wife Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati's elder son. His next film, Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, hits the screens on May 26. Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2 with future father-in-law Nagarjuna.
Samantha, who has created a niche for herself in the industry, is best-known for films like Janatha Garage, Theri and Eega. "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," Naga Chaitanya told IANS.
(With IANS inputs)