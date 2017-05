Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya To Have An October Wedding: Reports

A post shared by Akkineni Naga Chaitanya FC (@chaitanya_akkineni) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

A post shared by Akkineni Naga Chaitanya FC (@chaitanya_akkineni) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will marry in October in Hyderabad, reports Telugu Cinema. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings in January this year, in front of close family members. The wedding date hasn't been fixed yet, Naga Chaitanya told Telugu Cinema. "We will announce the full details once everything is finalised. But the marriage will take place in October as per our traditions and her family traditions," the actor said. Samantha, 29, and Naga Chaitanya, 30, first met on the sets of 2010 film. They later co-starred in films such asandCheck out these beautiful pictures of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from their engagement diaries The actors made their relationship official in 2015 . "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision," Naga Chaitanya earlier told news agency IANS.Naga Chaitanya is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and wife Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati's elder son. His next film,, hits the screens on May 26. Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen inwith future father-in-law Nagarjuna.Samantha, who has created a niche for herself in the industry, is best-known for films likeand. "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," Naga Chaitanya told IANS.(With IANS inputs)