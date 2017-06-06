Advertisement
All Things Nice From Sunil Grover's Prague Diary

Sunil Grover is currently enjoying being a tourist in Prague. The actor will perform at a live show there

  | June 06, 2017 19:58 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover in Prague (Image courtesy: whosunilgrover)

  • Sunil Grover is accompanied by former co-star Sugandha Mishra
  • Sunil quit Kapil Sharma's show in April
  • Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show
Ace comedian Sunil Grover is currently enjoying being a tourist in Prague, Czech Republic. The actor, who will perform at a live show there, is accompanied by Sugandha Mishra and music composer Anu Malik. Sunil and Sugandha are co-stars of the embattled show The Kapil Sharma Show. The pictures and videos on Sunil's social media accounts prove that he is exploring the city to the fullest. He went live on Facebook and interacted with his fans while visiting Karlovy Vary and shared updates about the hot water springs there. Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Here are Sunil Grover's pictures and videos from Prague.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Sugandha also posted a picture collage of herself with Sunil and Anu Malik.
 
 

With #Sunil, bro @shivammishra15 #Anumalik sir

A post shared by Sugandha Mishra (@sugandhamishra23) on


Sunil Grover quit Kapil Sharma's show after a fight with him. Kapil, allegedly drunk, had reportedly hit Sunil with a shoe on a flight from Australia to Mumbai. The TRP of the show dipped enormously after Sunil Grover's exit. Later, comedian Raju Srivastava and Upasna Singh, who was a part of Kapil's show earlier, were casted in.

After the altercation, Kapil Sharma apologised to Sunil Grover on Twitter, where he wrote, "Sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you." However, Sunil Grover sternly advised Kapil to not 'behave like God.'

Sunil Grover's other castmates like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now, Sunil Grover is busy with reality shows. He recently collaborated with Ali Asgar for Sabse Bada Kalakaar.
 

 

