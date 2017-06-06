All Things Nice From Sunil Grover's Prague Diary

Here are Sunil Grover's pictures and videos from Prague.
Sugandha also posted a picture collage of herself with Sunil and Anu Malik.
Sunil Grover quit Kapil Sharma's show after a fight with him. Kapil, allegedly drunk, had reportedly hit Sunil with a shoe on a flight from Australia to Mumbai. The TRP of the show dipped enormously after Sunil Grover's exit. Later, comedian Raju Srivastava and Upasna Singh, who was a part of Kapil's show earlier, were casted in.
After the altercation, Kapil Sharma apologised to Sunil Grover on Twitter, where he wrote, "Sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you." However, Sunil Grover sternly advised Kapil to not 'behave like God.'
Sunil Grover's other castmates like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also quit The Kapil Sharma Show.
Now, Sunil Grover is busy with reality shows. He recently collaborated with Ali Asgar for Sabse Bada Kalakaar.