Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh, Husband Rohit Raj Goyal Welcome Baby Boy

You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary Nonu @rohitraj_goyal #madinlove #forever #love #blessingofgod also a Big thank you to all my Fans & well wishers for showering love & blessings on us. We really need them during this phase of my life. #pregnancy #pregnacyphotography #bebebabe @mihir_jhaveri @jeevitaoberoi
During pregnancy, Deepika shared some adorable pictures of herself on Instagram. Here they are.
When you arise in the morning, give thanks for the morning light, for your life & strength. Give thanks for your food & the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies with yourself. - Tecumseh . #gratitude #thelawofattraction #themagic #positiveenergy #thankfulness #begratefulalways #piccredit @mihir_jhaveri
Deepika featured as Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, opposite Anas Rashid. The last episode of the show aired last year in September and its spin-off, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, began airing in April 3. Deepika won many accolades for her performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She took a break from acting after the show. Meanwhile, Deepika's co-star Anas recently got engaged to Chandigarh-based Hina. The couple will get married later this year.
Deepika and Rohit together participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.
Congratulations, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal.