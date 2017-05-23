Advertisement
Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh, Husband Rohit Raj Goyal Welcome Baby Boy

Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal welcomed their first child on May 20

  | May 23, 2017 10:52 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Singh

Deepika and Rohit Raj Goyal married in 2014 (Courtesy: rohitraj_goyal)

Highlights

  • "Both mother and baby are doing fine," Rohit reportedly said
  • Rohit directed Deepika in Diya Aur Baati Hum
  • The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this month
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh and husband Rohit Raj Goyal welcomed their first child, a boy, on May 20, reports The Times Of India. "Both mother and baby are doing fine. We are thrilled and cannot express our happiness. Deepika has been asked to rest for now and I think she needs it the most as she been so strong throughout," Rohit told TOI. The couple married in 2014. Rohit is the director Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika's first television show. A couple of weeks ago, Deepika and Rohit celebrated their third wedding anniversary. "You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary. Also a Big thank you to all my Fans & well wishers for showering love & blessings on us. We really need them during this phase of my life. #pregnancy," she captioned her post.
 


During pregnancy, Deepika shared some adorable pictures of herself on Instagram. Here they are.
 
 


Deepika featured as Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, opposite Anas Rashid. The last episode of the show aired last year in September and its spin-off, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, began airing in April 3. Deepika won many accolades for her performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She took a break from acting after the show. Meanwhile, Deepika's co-star Anas recently got engaged to Chandigarh-based Hina. The couple will get married later this year.

Deepika and Rohit together participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.

Congratulations, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal.
 

 

