Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh, Husband Rohit Raj Goyal Welcome Baby Boy

You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary Nonu @rohitraj_goyal #madinlove #forever #love #blessingofgod also a Big thank you to all my Fans & well wishers for showering love & blessings on us. We really need them during this phase of my life. #pregnancy #pregnacyphotography #bebebabe @mihir_jhaveri @jeevitaoberoi

A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on May 2, 2017 at 2:51am PDT