Govinda, Shakti Kapoor And Kapil Sharma Together. Can You Handle this?

Preeti Simoes, the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show, tweeted several interesting moments from the show. She posted some clips from the shooting, in one of which members of the audience can be seen tying rakhi on Shakti Kapoor's wrist. In another clip, The Kapil Sharma Show's most-loved characters Dr Mashoor Gulati and Bumper, played by Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover respectively, can be seen making the stars roll on the floor laughing.
Here's what Preeti Simoes tweeted:
This is not the first time that Govinda has appeared on Kapil Sharma's show. He was on the show in June last year, when he was joined by his wife and daughter Tina Ahuja. Govinda's new filmAa Gaya Hero, also starring Ashutosh Rana, is an action flick directed by Dipankar Senapati and will release on February 24.