Nach Baliye 8: Vivek Dahiya Performs Without Divyanka Tripathi; Siddhartha Jadhav, Trupti Are Out

Despite putting up a good show on Saturday, Siddhartha and Trupti got less votes. The couple also received a standing ovation for their dance on Jo Tu Mera Humdard Hai from Ek Villain. Mohit Suri, who is one of the judges of the show, praised Siddhartha and Trupti's performance and said that they did complete justice to his film's song. Vivek's performed with his choreographer Sonali to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast 2.0, for which, he received great compliments.
Here are some of the highlights of the show:
Last week, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma were the first couple to get eliminated from Nach Baliye 8. After two eliminations, eight contestants are competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8 line-up.