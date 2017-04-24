Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Nach Baliye 8: Vivek Dahiya Performs Without Divyanka Tripathi; Siddhartha Jadhav, Trupti Are Out

Vivek Dahiya had to perform alone on Nach Baliye 8, as his wife Divyanka Tripathi, has been advised bed rest due to severe back pain

  | April 24, 2017 12:12 IST (New Delhi)
Nach Baliye

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi on Nacha Baliye 8 (Courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Highlights

  • Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal were declared the toppers
  • Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were the celebrity guests
  • Vivek performed with his choreographer
Actor Vivek Dahiya had to perform alone on Sunday's episode of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, as his wife Divyanka Tripathi, has been advised bed rest due to severe back pain. However, Divyanka made sure to be on her husband's side during his performance. Meanwhile, Siddhartha Jadhav of Golmaal Returns and his wife Trupti, were eliminated. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble became the highest scorers. After Hrithik Roshan, the second celebrity guests of the show were cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. The couple danced to Muskurane Ki Wajah from CityLights. Harbhajan also showed-off his dancing skills with contestant Bharti Singh as they grooved to Kala Chashma. However, the cricketer failed terribly in the pole dance.

Despite putting up a good show on Saturday, Siddhartha and Trupti got less votes. The couple also received a standing ovation for their dance on Jo Tu Mera Humdard Hai from Ek Villain. Mohit Suri, who is one of the judges of the show, praised Siddhartha and Trupti's performance and said that they did complete justice to his film's song. Vivek's performed with his choreographer Sonali to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast 2.0, for which, he received great compliments.

Here are some of the highlights of the show:
 
 

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on

 
 

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

 

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on


Last week, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma were the first couple to get eliminated from Nach Baliye 8. After two eliminations, eight contestants are competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8 line-up.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement