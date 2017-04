Nach Baliye 8: Vivek Dahiya Performs Without Divyanka Tripathi; Siddhartha Jadhav, Trupti Are Out

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Actor Vivek Dahiya had to perform alone on Sunday's episode of couple dance reality show, as his wife Divyanka Tripathi, has been advised bed rest due to severe back pain. However, Divyanka made sure to be on her husband's side during his performance. Meanwhile, Siddhartha Jadhav ofand his wife Trupti, were eliminated. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble became the highest scorers. After Hrithik Roshan, the second celebrity guests of the show were cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra . The couple danced tofrom. Harbhajan also showed-off his dancing skills with contestant Bharti Singh as they grooved to. However, the cricketer failed terribly in the pole dance.Despite putting up a good show on Saturday, Siddhartha and Trupti got less votes. The couple also received a standing ovation for their dance onfrom. Mohit Suri, who is one of the judges of the show, praised Siddhartha and Trupti's performance and said that they did complete justice to his film's song. Vivek's performed with his choreographer Sonali to, for which, he received great compliments.Here are some of the highlights of the show:Last week, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma were the first couple to get eliminated from. After two eliminations, eight contestants are competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form theline-up.