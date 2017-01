Aha. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted On Sets Of Salman Khan's Tubelight

Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH@iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017

After that neat piece of hedging from actor Shah Rukh Khan last week, photos of him on the sets of Salman Khan'shave emerged, appearing to prove that he is, in fact, making a special appearance in the film. The big reveal comes fromactor Nasir Khan, the son of legendary comic Johnny Walker. Nasir Khan has posted three pictures of himself with SRK, Salman and director Kabir Khan on the sets of the film . Some days ago, websites began reporting on SRK's cameo after a tweet from trade analyst Komal Nahta, which he later deleted. Later, SRK told the press at the launch of a celebrity calendar, "Even I have heard about the news, but you should ask the producers, they will give you the right answer," reported news agency PTI.Smooth, SRK, very smooth. Here are Nasir Khan's posts - surely the Khans weren't just hanging out? Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, both 51 , haven't been seen on the big screen since 2002's. They delivered one of the Nineties biggest hits in, which celebrated 21 years yesterday:SRK and Salman infamously feuded for six long years, punctuated by made-for-the-camera hugs atparties, and only repaired their relationship two years ago. SRK will be promoting his new film Raees on the Salman-hosted reality showThis tweet from Komal Nahta sent a frisson of excitement through the press and fans last week: "Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in... hold your breath... Salman Khan's Tubelight." He later deleted the tweet.is a war drama that co-stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. It will be a posthumous appearance for actor Om Puri , who died earlier this month. Salman Khan has previously been directed by Kabir Khan inand