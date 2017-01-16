Aha. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted On Sets Of Salman Khan's Tubelight

A photo posted by Nasirr Khan (@khanasirr) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

A photo posted by Nasirr Khan (@khanasirr) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

A photo posted by Nasirr Khan (@khanasirr) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH@iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs