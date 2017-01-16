Aha. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted On Sets Of Salman Khan's Tubelight

Smooth, SRK, very smooth. Here are Nasir Khan's posts - surely the Khans weren't just hanging out?
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, both 51, haven't been seen on the big screen since 2002's Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They delivered one of the Nineties biggest hits in Karan Arjun, which celebrated 21 years yesterday:
Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH@iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017
SRK and Salman infamously feuded for six long years, punctuated by made-for-the-camera hugs at iftaar parties, and only repaired their relationship two years ago. SRK will be promoting his new film Raees on the Salman-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 10.
This tweet from Komal Nahta sent a frisson of excitement through the press and fans last week: "Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in... hold your breath... Salman Khan's Tubelight." He later deleted the tweet.
Tubelight is a war drama that co-stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. It will be a posthumous appearance for actor Om Puri, who died earlier this month. Salman Khan has previously been directed by Kabir Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.