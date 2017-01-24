Kaabil Celeb Review: Hrithik Roshan Is 'Wonderful,' Tweet Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna

Akshay described Hrithik's performance as 'sincere' and the film as 'sensitive.' Twinkle tweeted that he was 'wonderful' as always.
Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik's sincere effort is commendable,he's evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with captivating storyline? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2017
Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn't he always :) #Kaabil? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 23, 2017
The showdown with SRK'S Raees has led to speculation about the potential box office performance of the films, with the consensus that if there is a loser, it will be Kaabil. However, this tweet from trade analyst Taran Adarsh who was also at the screening, seems to have raised hopes among Hrithik's fans.
#Kaabil is BRILLIANT... Hrithik steals the show... Sanjay Gupta delivers a knock-out film... Review soon!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2017
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and actors Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi watched Kaabil some days ago and tweeted:
The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam@_SanjayGuptapic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ? Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017
Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithikpic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3? Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017
Guddu/Sanjay/Duggu/Yami/Sudeep/Resul-"Kabil" Winner all the way. Thrilling,chilling,entertaining. Congratulations all concerned. Loved it!? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 21, 2017
@RakeshRoshan_N congratulations for Kaabil. @iHrithik will sweep all the awards this year.Will watch it again for sure? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 21, 2017
Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, co-stars Yami Gautam and actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy. The film, which was to release at 6 pm on Wednesday, has revised it's first day first show time to open in the morning with SRK'S Raees - deliberately going up against the film after first having backed away by changing its release date from January 26 to 25. Raees followed suit, eventually prompting the change in Kaabil's time.
Hrithik Roshan, ever gracious, has maintained that the competition won't affect his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, telling NDTV that they have good 'communication.' When Rustom and Mohenjo Daro were to release together, he tweeted nice things about Akshay Kumar's film and the compliment was returned by both Akshay and Twinkle.
Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is on a train from Mumbai to Delhi, promoting Raees at stations on the way.