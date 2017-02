Mahesh Bhatt Tweets About Alia Receiving Award From Sridevi

@aliaa08 Such a gratifying image . Sheer joy to see you receive an award from Sridevi. She is an outstanding actor /star !! ? Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 19, 2017

The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017

What best could it be for a father to see his daughter touching the sky? Mahesh Bhatt went through the same feeling when Alia Bhatt received Best Actress Filmfare Award for her outstanding performance in Udta Punjab , especially from Sridevi. The director-father of the 23-year-old actress called the veteran actress an "outstanding actor star" in his tweet. Mahesh Bhatt re-tweeted a photograph of Alia receiving an award from Sridevi and wrote: "Such a gratifying image. Sheer joy to see you receive an award from Sridevi. She is an outstanding actor-star." This year Alia won the Best Actress award at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards , whereas Aamir Khan won the Best Actor award for. While receiving the award, Alia mentioned in her acceptance speech that it was an honour for her to receive the award from a legendary actress like Sridevi.Notably, Sridevi has worked with Mahesh Bhatt in his 1993 directed filmopposite Sanjay Dutt.was the seventh highest grossing hindi film at the box office in 1993. Also, Sanjay Dutt recently gave his blessings to Alia and Varun before the song release of, which is the remake of Dutt's 1990 song from Alia played the role of a Bihari migrant, who dreams of playing nation level hockey in Abhishek Chaubey's drug drama, also starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.Up next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in romantic-comedy film Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Vraun Dhawan. Alia will then after star working on Ayan Mukerji's next film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.