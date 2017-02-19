Mahesh Bhatt Tweets About Alia Receiving Award From Sridevi

Here's Mahesh Bhatt's tweet:
@aliaa08 Such a gratifying image . Sheer joy to see you receive an award from Sridevi. She is an outstanding actor /star !!? Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 19, 2017
Notably, Sridevi has worked with Mahesh Bhatt in his 1993 directed film Gumrah opposite Sanjay Dutt. Gumrah was the seventh highest grossing hindi film at the box office in 1993. Also, Sanjay Dutt recently gave his blessings to Alia and Varun before the song release of Tamma Tamma, which is the remake of Dutt's 1990 song from Thanedaar.
See Sanjay Dutt's blessings for Tamma Tamma
The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
Alia played the role of a Bihari migrant, who dreams of playing nation level hockey in Abhishek Chaubey's drug drama Udta Punjab, also starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.
Up next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in romantic-comedy film Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Vraun Dhawan. Alia will then after star working on Ayan Mukerji's next film Dragon, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.