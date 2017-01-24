Raees By Rail: While Shah Rukh Khan Met Fans, Sunny Leone Was Looking Out The Window

It appears, not many were aware of Sunny's presence in the train.
Our lovely #LaiLa@SunnyLeone Is Also There in Train Journey? Goldy (@GoldyRayaan) January 23, 2017
Just some hours more for #RAEES
Be ready pic.twitter.com/r2qDIHPe8e
I don't think anyone observe @SunnyLeone (laila)is with @iamsrk (Raees) in train at vadodara..Welcome @iamsrk king in your kingdom..lvusir.. pic.twitter.com/hIYWkCXokV? Samir Doctor (@patelsamir992) January 23, 2017
Sunny's husband Daniel Weber also shared an update from inside the train:
#Raeespic.twitter.com/PNPFJtktFD? Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) January 23, 2017
Shah Rukh's 18-hour journey has been quite joyful with stops at Surat, Bharuch, Baroda, Ratlam and Kota. He was greeted with a delighted bunch of fans, who simply could not stop cheering. Shah Rukh kept us updated on Twitter:
Thank u all the students...the future of India to be here at the Kota station. All the girls especially...love u immensely & wish u the best.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2017
Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat. pic.twitter.com/SL8bMGhdcg? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. pic.twitter.com/0xzP2zIRBE? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
On Monday evening, Shah Rukh arrived just in time at Mumbai Central to board his train to Delhi. The August Kranti Express left merely minutes after SRK stepped onto the train. "The train would have waited for me. Even if I hadn't got into the train I would have got on top and done Chhaiya Chhaiya," SRK told us, referring to his dance number atop a train from 1998 film Dil Se.
About AbRam, he said: "I wish I had brought AbRam along with me. Because he loves to travel. And he knows the whole team, he would have been comfortable." Before leaving home for the station, Shah Rukh Khan confessed about being "nervous." He told the press: "I was so excited and nervous because I was going to travel by train after a very long time, apart from one time with my kids."
Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan as liquor baron Raees Alam who operates in the dry state of Gujarat. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani Mahira Khan, who features as Raees' wife in the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen as a cop, who attempts to bring Raees down.
Shah Rukh Khan's train pulls into Delhi's Nizamuddin station Tuesday morning. Raees releases on January 25, when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.