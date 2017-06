Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha 'Learns How To Clap.' Actor Shares Video

And she learns how to clap. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Actor Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha has mastered yet another skill. After dancing (of sorts) to King of Pop Michael Jackson's songs, about a month later, Misha has' learnt how to clap.' Shahid Instagrammed a Boomerang video of himself with Misha, where he wrote, "And she learns how to clap." The actor just cannot stop gushing over his little daughter's adorable activities. Misha is the doting father's favourite companion now. The duo treated to us with their dance moves on World Dance Day and also welcomed the summers together by chilling in a pool . Shahid is married to Mira Rajput for about two years now. Misha was born last year in August.Check out Misha's video here:Adorable!Here's Shahid and Misha's dance video:And, In case you missed the father-daughter duo's previous pics , here they are (You can thank us later).Ever since Misha was born, Shahid and Mira have shielded their daughter from the cameras whenever they made any public appearances. It was in February, when Shahid introduced Misha. Over the months, the Shahid and Mira have made quite a few appearances with Misha.Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's highly-anticipated film. Despite an impressive star cast, that included Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, the film tanked at the box office. He is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati , co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the period drama, Shahid stars as Raja Ratan Singh, Deepika (Rani Padmavati's) husband while Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji.