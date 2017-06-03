Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha 'Learns How To Clap.' Actor Shares Video

Check out Misha's video here:
Adorable!
Here's Shahid and Misha's dance video:
And, In case you missed the father-daughter duo's previous pics, here they are (You can thank us later).
Ever since Misha was born, Shahid and Mira have shielded their daughter from the cameras whenever they made any public appearances. It was in February, when Shahid introduced Misha. Over the months, the Shahid and Mira have made quite a few appearances with Misha.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's highly-anticipated film Rangoon. Despite an impressive star cast, that included Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, the film tanked at the box office. He is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the period drama, Shahid stars as Raja Ratan Singh, Deepika (Rani Padmavati's) husband while Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji.