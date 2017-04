Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar Have A Warning

Making a Shubh entry into your Mangal lives on 1st Sep 2017.Be Saavdhan,we are #standingupforlove#ShubhMangalSaavdhan1stSEP@ayushmannkpic.twitter.com/rsTNjw2UVK ? bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) April 24, 2017

The first poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming drama Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is here. The makers unveiled the poster on Tuesday, in which theco-stars feature against the backdrop of a historical architecture. "Making a Shubh entry into your Mangal lives," Bhumi Pednekar wrote on Twitter, adding: "Be Saavdhan, we are standing up for love." The same sentiment and warning was shared by Ayushmann, who wrote: "'Stand up' for love," while sharing the poster. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are co-stars of critically acclaimed 2015 film. Ayushamann and Bhumi will share screen space for the second time inAyushmann and Bhumi's new film is a remake of 2013 Tamil movieand will be directed by South filmmaker R S Prasanna. The film went on floors in March and the first schedule was shot in Delhi for a month . Some parts of the film will also expectedly be shot in Haridwar, wherewas filmed.The first look of Bhumi and Ayushmann was released in January when co-producer Aanad L Rai shared details about the storyline of the film. "is a funny and layered story. These are the kind of stories I've identified with, right from the time I made Tanu Weds Manu. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly for this part. They are the sort of actors I could be friends with even if they didn't belong to the fraternity. They are simple and humble," Mr Rai had said.Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in, co-starring Akshay Kumar while Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of, also featuring Parineeti Chopra.