Viral: Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan Spotted Catching Up Backstage At An Awards Function

In another video, Ranbir and Mahira can be seen engaged in yet conversation, during which Mahira has her hands clasped together and appears to convey something important to Ranbir.
Ranbir (as always) looked handsome in a tuxedo designed by Armani while Mahira wore a red beaded peplum top paired wide pants from the shelves of Faraz Mannan.
Ahead of her Bollywood debut with Raees, Mahira Khan, who is best known for her Pakistani TV show Humsafar also featuring Fawad Khan, said that she considers Ranbir as a "brilliant" actor, reported Hindustan Times. The actress was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: "Among the younger lot, I would say Ranbir Kapoor. He is a brilliant actor."
On the work front, Ranbir, who was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will next be seen in Anurag Basu's movie Jagga Jasoos, also featuring Katrina Kaif. The actor is also prepping for Sanjay Dutt's biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.