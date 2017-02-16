What Kangana Ranaut Said About Rangoon Co-Stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

"I feel fortunate to be working with great actors like Saif and Shahid. I liked Saif as Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Shahid was incredible in Haider. They (Vishal Bhardwaj, Saif and Shahid) have great tuning and they had same energy for the film," Kangana told PTI.
Kangana's generous praise is in direct contrast to reports that she was difficult to get along with on set. These rumours were trashed by Shahid, who told PTI earlier, "Just take it easy. It is all good." Last year in June, Kangana said in a press conference that she was the "third hero" in the movie. In a separate interview to DNA, Shahid's reply to this was: "Why doesn't she say there are three heroines in the film? Is there anything less in being a heroine?"
Rangoon, which will be released on February 24, is a wartime drama and brings together the three actors on-screen for the first time. Kangana Ranaut, 29, told PTI, "Vishal Bhardwaj has courage to take on subjects which are different like Rangoon is a love story in the backdrop of World War II. It is a very courageous move and not many filmmakers will present a love story in rugged and rustic backdrop of war. He has that undying desire to push the envelope and go beyond what people expect from him."
Kangana Ranaut stars in Rangoon as an actress named Jaanbaaz Miss Julia. Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor play the two men she is involved with - film producer Rustom Billimoria and soldier Nawab Malik.
