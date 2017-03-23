Baywatch Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Speaks, Finally

"Welcome to Baywatch! Our team is the elite of the elite" - the trailer opens with this line.
Watch the trailer of Baywatch here:
"Drugs. Murder. A dead body on our beach. And it all started once she took over." #BeBaywatch#VictoriaLeeds@baywatchmovie#May26pic.twitter.com/GRjOpEBqRI? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 22, 2017
The Seth Gordon-directed film also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and features cameos from the original show. It is an adaptation of the famous Nineties television series with Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff in the lead roles.
Of Priyanka's blink-and-miss shot in the earlier trailers, her mother Madhu Chopra had said that it is a part of "publicity strategy" and the makers "don't want to give out the best part of the film," reported news agency IANS.
Priyanka Chopra, who has temporarily shifted her base to New York, is currently shooting for the second season of television show Quantico. She recently made an appearance at the Oscars 2017 and was also represented her film at the Golden Globes. Back home, she was last seen in Jai Gangaajal.
Baywatch releases on May 26.