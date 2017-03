Baahubali 2 Trailer: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Star In Glimpse That Reveals (Sort Of) Why Katappa Killed Baahubali

Karan Johar's Dharma Production distributes the Hindi version of Rajamouli's National award-winning film. On Thursday, the production house described the trailer aptly on Twitter: "The most awaited trailer of the year is here!"



Baahubali: The Beginning hit screens in July 2015 and scored more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for April 28 and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The trailer of the Hindi version of, the second part of S S Rajamouli's blockbuster epic drama, made our Thursday morning a lot more exciting. The two minute-long trailer features actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati , Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj reprising their roles originally played in. The second part is actually a prequel to, which is evident in the strikingly noticeable difference in the appearance of the characters as seen in the trailer. Prabhas features in dual roles - both as Mahendra Baahubali and his father Amarendra Baahubali . Meanwhile, Rana steals a substantial amount of the limelight as the younger version of Bhallala Deva, the tyrannical king of the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati. Tamannaah returns as Avanthika while Anushka and Sathyaraj reprise their roles as Devasena and Katappa. Meanwhile, the trailer of the Telugu version of the magnum opus also releases in more than 250 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today.The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion also offers snippets of Devasena and Amarendra's romance. In the first part of the magnum opus, Amarendra was declared the emperor of Mahishmati following a glorious victory against invaders. But he was killed and Devasena was thrown into prison by Bhallala Deva, Baahubali's much-discussed anti-hero. The trailer, which promised to reveal why Kattappa killed Baahubali, also drops a major hint but the answer still remains shrouded in mystery