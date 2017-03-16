Baahubali 2 Trailer: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Star In Glimpse That Reveals (Sort Of) Why Katappa Killed Baahubali

The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion also offers snippets of Devasena and Amarendra's romance. In the first part of the magnum opus, Amarendra was declared the emperor of Mahishmati following a glorious victory against invaders. But he was killed and Devasena was thrown into prison by Bhallala Deva, Baahubali's much-discussed anti-hero. The trailer, which promised to reveal why Kattappa killed Baahubali, also drops a major hint but the answer still remains shrouded in mystery.
Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion :
Karan Johar's Dharma Production distributes the Hindi version of Rajamouli's National award-winning film. On Thursday, the production house described the trailer aptly on Twitter: "The most awaited trailer of the year is here!"
Ahead of the trailer, director Rajamouli kept us updated with intriguing posters like this:
Our designer jegan came up with this idea.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2017
Couldnt help but tweet, though unscheduled.
The boy he raised
The man he killed... #Baahubali2pic.twitter.com/hMV4YN5hVn
Baahubali: The Beginning hit screens in July 2015 and scored more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for April 28 and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.