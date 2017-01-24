Kung Fu Yoga: Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood Cycle Around On The Sets Of Kapil Sharma's Show

Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood's favourite prop on the sets of the show was a bicycle. They pedalled around the sets with Jackie Chan riding pillion behind Sonu. Mr Chan also appeared to be fixing the spokes of the cycle.
Kapil Sharma also roped in the Kung Fu Yoga stars to do the signature Shah Rukh Khan pose - which was done with much grace.
There was also a session on ballet-dancing, starring the show host and Jackie Chan. The Who Am I? actor simply could not stop smiling while on the dance floor.
Jackie Chan was colour coordinated with Amyra and Disha - with who he danced in typical Bollywood-style. Dance sequences in Kung Fu Yoga have been choreographed by Bollywood's Farah Khan and this is the first time Jackie Chan will be seen performing Bollywood-style steps.
Jackie Chan may or may not meet Salman Khan during his stay in India but the way he says 'namaste Salman,' in an Instagram video, will melt hearts.
Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India and will release on January 27.