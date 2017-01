Kung Fu Yoga: Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood Cycle Around On The Sets Of Kapil Sharma's Show

Kung Fu Yoga cast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Bhai, @beingsalmankhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you!! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai. @eyeofjackiechan A video posted by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood, the co-stars of Indo-Sino project, arrived on the sets ofand had a lot of fun. Accompanying Sonu and Mr Chan were Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur . Mr Chan and Sonu were welcomed with garlands - which came as a surprise to theactor, for who, this is a first time appearance on an Indian television show.features Disha and Amyra in significant roles. The action comedy stars Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology while Disha's character is a student of history. Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Iceland.Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood's favourite prop on the sets of the show was a bicycle. They pedalled around the sets with Jackie Chan riding pillion behind Sonu. Mr Chan also appeared to be fixing the spokes of the cycle.Kapil Sharma also roped in thestars to do the signature Shah Rukh Khan pose - which was done with much grace.There was also a session on ballet-dancing, starring the show host and Jackie Chan. Theactor simply could not stop smiling while on the dance floor.Jackie Chan was colour coordinated with Amyra and Disha - with who he danced in typical Bollywood-style. Dance sequences inhave been choreographed by Bollywood's Farah Khan and this is the first time Jackie Chan will be seen performing Bollywood-style steps Jackie Chan may or may not meet Salman Khan during his stay in India but the way he says 'Salman,' in an Instagram video, will melt hearts.is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India and will release on January 27.