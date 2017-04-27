Sunil Grover Describes Row With Kapil Sharma As 'Emergency Landing'

After Sunil Grover's exit, that was a month, the viewership of The Kapil Sharma Show has dipped drastically. DNA reports that the show will be replaced by Dus Ka Dum, which is hosted by Salman Khan. "Ratings are not in anybody's control. Even I have done a show, where the ratings didn't meet expectations. If I was good with that system, I'd be working every day and doing 10 shows," told Sunil to Mumbai Mirror.
Comedian Raju Srivastava was included in the cast after the others quit and Upasna Singh, who featured as Kapil Sharma's bua in the show also returned.
Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has previously appeared on the show, also requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to reunite.
IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron!? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 17, 2017
To which Sunil Grover replied:
@chintskap@KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 17, 2017
During the weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show completed its centennial episode. Of the show, Sunil Grover said that he'll always be grateful to the platform.
Meanwhile, the celebrations were marred by a fresh controversy, where stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly, accused the makers of the show and Kiku Sharda of plagiarism. In a lengthy Facebook post, Mr Ganguly wrote, "I had released a stand-up bit on YouTube and Facebook on 'having an elder brother' around two weeks back. No Kapil Sharma, plagiarism is not OK. It is not OK to do this. It is not OK to lift a man's joke and do it on national TV where millions will now think you goddam wrote that joke, and if I am to ever perform it, it comes off as I lifted it."
However, Kiku Sharda denied all the allegations made by Abijit Ganguly. "We are a big team and brainstorm before every episode. Someone cracked this joke and we made it a part of the script. It is possible that the same idea came to our writers, or maybe they had heard it somewhere. It is not that we do not use popular SMS or WhatsApp jokes. We can't keep track of who cracked what joke and when," he told The Times Of India.
Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has now collaborated with Ali Asgar for Sabse Bada Kalakaar, a reality show.