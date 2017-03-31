Advertisement
Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 7: Anushka Sharma's Film Crosses Rs 22 Crores In A Week

Phillauri Box Office Collection Day 7: Anushka Sharma's film, which scored lowest on Thursday with Rs 1.65 crores, has made a collection of total Rs 22 crores in its first week

  | March 31, 2017 22:00 IST (New Delhi)
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in a poster of Phillauri

Highlights

  • "I'm very happy with the audience response," Anushka told IANS
  • Phillauri made a pre-release business of Rs 12 crore
  • Anushka will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next
Actress Anushka Sharma's recent movie Phillaurihas crossed Rs 22 crores in the first week of its release. The movie, where Anushka plays the role of a ghost bride, opened with the score of Rs 4.02 crores on the day of release. According to PTI reports, North India contributed 52 per cent of the total collection on the first day. The collections were later dropped in the weekday by scoring Rs 1.95 crores, Rs 1.81 crores and Rs 1.65 crores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first week report of the movie on the Twitter. "Phillauri Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.81 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 22.68 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh's tweet reads.
 

Anushka was quoted by news agency IANS as saying: "I'm very happy with the audience response to our film Phillauri. It is delightful that families are loving the film and watching it together making it truly a fun, family entertainer, which was always our endeavour." Phillauri, which is Anushka's second production venture after 2015's NH10, received rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza and director Shashank Khaitan. IANS also reported that Anushka's film has made a pre-release business of Rs 12 crore from the film's satellite and music rights.
 
 
 
 

In his review for NDTV Movies Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Phillauriis an unconventional Bollywood entertainer that is watchable all the way. It does not rely on star power. It draws its strength instead from an off-kilter screenplay that for once might make you want to believe in the existence of ghosts."

Phillauri is a story of an NRI, played by Suraj Sharma, who is manglik and is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. This tree is also the home of Shashi (Anushka Sharma), a ghost who insists that Suraj accept her as his bride. Then the story goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Anushka, who has a cameo role in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled movie along with Shah Rukh.
 

 

