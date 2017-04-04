Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Priyanka Chopra Is World's Second Most Beautiful Woman, Says Poll. Who's First? Beyonce

Priyanka Chopra ranks next to pop queen Beyonce, who tops the list. But Priyanka has no qualms because "Beyonce is my number one too," she wrote on Twitter

  | April 04, 2017 12:00 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra currently headlines American TV show Quantico (courtesy: pcourheartbeat)

Highlights

  • "Beyonce is my number one too," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter
  • Emma Watson ranks fourth while Taylor Hill ranks third
  • Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch releases in May
Actress Priyanka Chopra has been voted as the world's second most beautiful woman in a poll conducted by website Buzznet. Priyanka is perhaps on top of the world right now. Priyanka Chopra ranks next to pop queen Beyonce, who tops the list of most beautiful women. But Priyanka has no qualms because "Beyonce is my number one too," she wrote on Twitter. The list of most beautiful women also features Hollywood stars like Green Lantern actress Blake Lively, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone and Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie, all of who were left behind by Priyanka Chopra. The actress currently headlines American TV showQuantico as FBI-recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish.

Buzznet of celebrities also includes USA's former first lady Michelle Obama, celebrated actress Oprah Winfrey and Alicia Vikander while pop singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah rounds off Buzznet being stationed at #30.

Actress Alexandra Daddario and Fahriye Evcen occupy the tenth and the ninth positions respectively. Angelina Jolie ranks eight while Margot Robbie and former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands in the seventh and sixth position respectively. Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and Harry Potter star Emma Watson are placed at fifth and fourth positions while Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill ranks third.

Priyanka Chopra is literally going places. She attended the Oscars this year and rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's biggest stars at the after party. Priyanka was also invited to the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards this year. Meanwhile, Priyanka is set for the release of her Hollywood debut, beachside movie Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Priyanka's Baywatchis arriving at the theatres in May.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement