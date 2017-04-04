Priyanka Chopra Is World's Second Most Beautiful Woman, Says Poll. Who's First? Beyonce

Buzznet of celebrities also includes USA's former first lady Michelle Obama, celebrated actress Oprah Winfrey and Alicia Vikander while pop singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah rounds off Buzznet being stationed at #30.
Actress Alexandra Daddario and Fahriye Evcen occupy the tenth and the ninth positions respectively. Angelina Jolie ranks eight while Margot Robbie and former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands in the seventh and sixth position respectively. Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and Harry Potter star Emma Watson are placed at fifth and fourth positions while Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill ranks third.
Priyanka Chopra is literally going places. She attended the Oscars this year and rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's biggest stars at the after party. Priyanka was also invited to the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards this year. Meanwhile, Priyanka is set for the release of her Hollywood debut, beachside movie Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Priyanka's Baywatchis arriving at the theatres in May.